Andreeva snaps Kostyuk's winning streak to reach first major final

No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva needed just 76 minutes to book her place in the first Grand Slam final of her career at Roland Garros, snapping No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak 6-1, 6-3. She will contest her eighth tour-level final, and fourth of 2026.

Andreeva, 19, becomes the third-youngest Roland Garros finalist of the 21st century, behind only 18-year-old Coco Gauff in 2022 and 17-year-old Kim Clijsters in 2001. She's the youngest player to reach the final at any major since Gauff's Paris run four years ago, and will bid to become the first teenage Slam champion since Gauff at the 2023 US Open against either No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider or qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

The result reversed Andreeva's straight-sets losses to Kostyuk in both of their previous meetings, in the Brisbane quarterfinals in January and in the Madrid final six weeks ago. It's the fourth time since the inception of Madrid in 2009 that the tournament's final has been reprised at Roland Garros; like last year's matchup (Coco Gauff against Aryna Sabalenka, the Madrid result was turned around in Paris.

While Andreeva didn't come into Roland Garros on a winning streak, she had won more clay-court matches this year than Kostyuk coming into this match (20 to 17). In April, she claimed her second title of the year in Linz, and followed it by reaching the Stuttgart semifinals, Madrid final and Rome quarterfinals. Now, she follows coach Conchita Martínez, the 2000 Roland Garros runner-up to Mary Pierce, into the final. Andreeva has dropped just one set this fortnight so far, in her 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 second-round win over No. 175-ranked qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera. Even including that match, she has conceded only 32 games in six rounds -- less than six games per match.

"I was very, very nervous coming into this match," Andreeva said in her on-court interview with 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli.

"Until this match she hasn't lost a match on clay, so of course that puts a lot of pressure. She's an amazing player, very tough opponent and I'm first of all super happy with the way I played today, then I'm happy that I got a revenge from Madrid final, and then as well I'm happy that I'm in my first ever Grand Slam final. All of these feelings combined ... I've never felt anything like this before, and I'm very excited about the last match here in Paris."

Andreeva combines youth and experience with mature performance

Andreeva may have been the youngest of the semifinalists -- indeed, she has been the youngest player left in the draw since Iva Jovic's third-round loss -- but she was also the most experienced and accomplished of the final four. She is the only semifinalist to have been ranked inside the Top 10 -- she is currently at No. 8, with a career high of No. 5 -- and the only one to have any familiarity with this stage of a major.

At Roland Garros 2024, as an unseeded 17-year-old ranked No. 38, Andreeva delivered a nervous performance against Jasmine Paolini, falling 6-3, 6-1 in only 73 minutes. Two years later, she was on the other side of that dynamic.

Two double faults and a netted backhand to drop serve immediately were indications that Kostyuk was also unsettled. Andreeva also double faulted in her first service game, and faced triple break point -- but Kostyuk was unable to take the opportunity to get a foothold in the match. Instead, Andreeva was able to settle first. An exquisite lob-drop shot-lob combination in the third game was a pattern that demonstrated just how relaxed Andreeva's arm was as she jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Kostyuk fended off five break points to finally get on the board in the fifth game, but this barely touched the sides of Andreeva's momentum as the teenager advanced to 6-1, 4-1. As the Ukrainian tallied 34 unforced errors, the games flew by. Meanwhile, Andreeva struck a perfect balance between a brick wall mode that only drew more mistakes from Kostyuk, and pulling the trigger with her own aggressive play. Her signature backhand down the line was in fine working order, and she fired the best of the lot to break for 2-0 in the second set.

Andreeva missed a point for a 5-1 lead after mishitting a forehand, opening the door for Kostyuk to muster some resistance. The 23-year-old did so, winning a 26-shot barnburner with a heavily spun drop shot en route to breaking back for 4-3. But it was brief -- Kostyuk swiftly snuffed out her hopes of a comeback by opening her next service game with a double fault and a shanked forehand of her own. Andreeva slammed away an overhead to regain the break, brought up match point with a forehand winner on the line and converted it as Kostyuk sent a forehand long.

"Today was one of those days where I felt like everything could happen and it was a little bit unpredictable," Andreeva reflected. "So I told myself no matter what happens I'm gonna fight, give my best and if she ends up winning, she's going to have to really work for it and fight."