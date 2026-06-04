Errani, Vavassori rally to defend Roland Garros mixed doubles title

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claimed the Roland Garros mixed doubles title by defeating Gabriela Dabrowski and Evan King in a match tiebreak. The Italians have now secured four mixed doubles titles in the last seven Grand Slam tournaments.

Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the Roland Garros mixed doubles title Thursday, rallying from a set down to beat Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and American Evan King in a match tiebreak.

Dabrowski and King claimed the first set 6-4 before defending champions Errani and Vavassori bounced back to win the second 6-3. The Italians were superior in the match tiebreak, winning it 10-4 to become the first pair to win back-to-back mixed doubles titles in Paris since Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan did the same in 2018-19.

It was Errani and Vavassori's fourth mixed doubles title in the last seven Grand Slam tournaments. They also won back-to-back U.S. Open mixed doubles titles in 2024 and 2025.

"Still a dream for me," Errani said during the on-court presentation ceremony. "All my dreams have been here. Andrea, you are my best friend. To share this with you is something crazy. I am enjoying a lot playing with you and it's too much fun. You are too good and thanks to our teams and our families who are here. I hope to see you next year."

"Thank you, Sara," Vavassori said during the ceremony. "You are my best friend. You improve me as a player and as a person. You are the first person I want to speak to after I lose a match. I'm grateful for playing with you and it's something I don't take for granted. And the people who came to support us, today was insane, the atmosphere. Thanks to all the fans who also supported us also from Italy."