Errani, Vavassori rally to defend Roland Garros mixed doubles title
Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the Roland Garros mixed doubles title Thursday, rallying from a set down to beat Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and American Evan King in a match tiebreak.
Dabrowski and King claimed the first set 6-4 before defending champions Errani and Vavassori bounced back to win the second 6-3. The Italians were superior in the match tiebreak, winning it 10-4 to become the first pair to win back-to-back mixed doubles titles in Paris since Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan did the same in 2018-19.
Errani and Vavassori, absolute dominance in mixed doubles 🇮🇹 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/u5njtPcd0s— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2026
It was Errani and Vavassori's fourth mixed doubles title in the last seven Grand Slam tournaments. They also won back-to-back U.S. Open mixed doubles titles in 2024 and 2025.
"Still a dream for me," Errani said during the on-court presentation ceremony. "All my dreams have been here. Andrea, you are my best friend. To share this with you is something crazy. I am enjoying a lot playing with you and it's too much fun. You are too good and thanks to our teams and our families who are here. I hope to see you next year."
"Thank you, Sara," Vavassori said during the ceremony. "You are my best friend. You improve me as a player and as a person. You are the first person I want to speak to after I lose a match. I'm grateful for playing with you and it's something I don't take for granted. And the people who came to support us, today was insane, the atmosphere. Thanks to all the fans who also supported us also from Italy."