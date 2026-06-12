Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

We've rounded up the five best shots of the week from the HSBC Championships and the Libema Open. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite below.

After two months on the clay, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shifted to the grass this week, with a pair of tournaments in London (at the iconic Queen's Club) and 's-Hertogenbosch.

One of the treats of the WTA Tour season is that with every swing and every surface, the playing style changes and players are forced to adapt. This week play has been faster, with aggressive approaches and wonderful net play.

Ahead of the finals this weekend, we've rounded up our five favorite shots of the week. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Harriet Dart's superb winner at the net

On the first point of the critical fourth set, Harriet Dart and Kamilla Rakhimova traded a bevy of shots from the baseline before the Brit hit a deep forehand into the corner. Rakhimova hit a desperation shot to retrieve it, forcing Dart in, and she dumped a perfect winner right over the net.

Rakhimova ended up coming from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Hot shot: 'That's brilliantly played': Dart shows off finesse at net

Serena Williams' backhand winner on the run

One of the stories of the week -- and the year, for that matter -- was Serena Williams' return at the HSBC Championships, and her first WTA match in nearly four years didn't disappoint.

Teaming up with Victoria Mboko, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion looked a bit rusty at first, but came into her own as the match rolled on and had some vintage Serena shots, like this one.

With Mboko serving at 4-all, 40-15 in the first set, Erin Routliffe hit a booming overhead towards the sideline. But Williams, with immaculate anticipation, covered it and hit a gorgeous running backhand that sailed over Nicole Melichar-Martinez's head, right in front of the baseline, for the winner. The crowd in Andy Murray Arena erupted as Williams and Mboko high-fived and shared looks of disbelief.

Williams and Mboko won the match 7-6 (2), 6-2, but unfortunately were forced to withdraw from their next match after Mboko suffered a left knee injury during her match against Karolina Pliskova.

'Just unbelievable!' Serena answers Routliffe's smash with screaming winner

Katie Boulter's forehand winner ends 19-shot rally

At 3-2, 40-all, home favorite Katie Boulter and eighth-seeded Leylah Fernandez showed off stellar net play and impeccable defense in a tense 19-shot rally. Towards the end of the thrilling point, Fernandez attempted a backhand winner as she approached the net, but Boulter saved it with an outstretched backhand volley that landed on the baseline. Fernandez sprinted to retrieve it and lobbed it back. Boulter, in perfect position, responded with a forehand, which Fernandez pushed back. But this time, Boulter's forehand screamed past Fernandez for the winner.

Boulter went on to secure the upset 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

'What a point!' Boulter wins back-and-forth rally to ignite crowd

Maddison Inglis' one-handed backhand slice

Trailing 3-1 in the decisive set, Maddison Inglis moved Sorana Cirstea all over the court, and after Cirstea attempted a drop shot, Inglis ended the 18-stroke point with a perfectly executed one-handed backhand slice out of Cirstea's reach.

Cirstea ended up taking that third set to win 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Hot shot: 'Superb!' Inglis caps off 18-shot rally with backhand pass in Queen's

Nikola Bartunkova's masterful net play

Boulter won a 19-stroke rally, Inglis won an 18-shot rally and we round out our top 5, fittingly, with a 17-shot rally.

This one was at the Libema Open. In what was essentially a half-court point after a couple of groundstrokes from the baseline, Nikola Bartunkova and Hanne Vandewinkel traded net exchanges before Bartunkova won it with a volley.

Vandewinkel won the match, played over two days, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.