Bad Homburg 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything else to know

Four Grand Slam champions and five top 10 players will compete next week at the Bad Homburg Open, the tune-up event for Wimbledon. Here is everything you need to know.

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz's Grass-Court Swing will continue with the Bad Homburg Open. Alongside the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open, the WTA 500 event is the tune-up tournament for Wimbledon.

Previously a WTA 250 event, Bad Homburg will host its third tournament at the 500 level, and features a star-studded lineup including four Grand Slam champions.

From dates, draws, prize money and more, here's everything you need to know about Bad Homburg.

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play for both the singles and doubles draws begins on Sunday, June 21, and singles qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 20.

The finals will take place on Saturday, June 27, beginning with the doubles championship at 11 a.m. local time (10 a.m. BST, 5 a.m. EST). The singles final will follow, not before 1:30 p.m. local time.

Singles

First round: June 21-22

Second round: June 23-24

Quarterfinals: June 25

Semifinals: June 26

Final: June 27

Doubles

First round: June 21-23

Quarterfinals: June 24-25

Semifinals: June 26

Final: June 27

How big is the draw, and who are the top players in the field?

There will be a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw in Bad Homburg.

The singles draw will feature 19 direct entries, four wild cards, four qualifiers and one special exemption. The top four players will have a bye. Five top 10 players headline the field, and all direct entrants are currently ranked in the top 30 of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Top 10 players: (2) Elena Rybakina, (3) Iga Swiatek, (5) Mirra Andreeva, (8) Elina Svitolina, (10) Karolina Muchova

Rybakina will make her debut at the event alongside Muchova, and is projected to be the top seed.

Swiatek, who made the final here last year, and Andreeva are set to begin their grass seasons at the event, while Svitolina will attempt to get through to the quarterfinals for the first time in three tries.

Defending champion Jessica Pegula is not scheduled to compete at this year's tournament.

Linda Noskova, Naomi Osaka, 2024 champion Diana Shnaider, Iva Jovic and Ekaterina Alexandrova are among the top 20 players in the fold.

To see the full Bad Homburg player list, click here.

Confirmed wild cards: Alexandra Eala, Eva Lys and Venus Williams

Williams will play her first match since Madrid, and following Bad Homburg she will partner with Serena Williams in the Wimbledon doubles draw.

Withdrawals: Sorana Cirstea (knee), Hailey Baptiste (knee), Cristina Bucsa (wrist)

Moved into main draw: Wang Xinyu

Rybakina was Baptiste's top 30 replacement after the American's season-ending injury at Roland Garros. Wang moved in Tuesday after Bucsa pulled out. (Bucsa had moved in following Cirstea's withdrawal.)

2023 champion Katerina Siniakova is the next main draw alternate, and is currently the top seed in qualifying.

Who are the defending champions?

After an early exit in Berlin the week prior, then-No. 3 Pegula bounced back in Bad Homburg, defeating Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 for her second career grass-court title. The win gave Pegula a title on every surface in 2025, after Pegula won in Austin and Charleston earlier in the season.

Pegula needed three sets to win her quarterfinal and semifinal matches against Emma Navarro and Noskova, respectively, but handled the final with more ease, winning in 1 hour and 46 minutes. She only faced one break point in the match.

In doubles, Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova won the second WTA 500 title of their respective careers with a 4-6, 7-6 (4), [10-5] comeback against No. 2 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez. Their first title had come in Adelaide in January of that year.

Champions Reel: How Jessica Pegula won Bad Homburg 2025

What are the prize money and ranking points at stake?

The tournament will have a collective prize pool of approximately €1.049 million ($1.21 million USD), similar to Berlin. As with all WTA 500 events, a maximum of 500 ranking points are available depending on how far a player or team advances in the tournament.

Here's a full breakdown of the prize money, in euros, and ranking points available in the singles draw.

Singles

First round: €11,309 | 1 ranking point

Second round: €15,690 | 60 ranking points

Quarterfinals: €30,435 | 108 ranking points

Semifinals: €57,395 | 195 ranking points

Finalist: €99,565 | 325 ranking points

Champion: €161,310 | 500 ranking points

The doubles champions will receive €53,510 and 500 ranking points, with the finalists earning €32,520 and 325 points.