Angelique Kerber treats home fans to 'Final Serve' celebration

This weekend in Bad Homburg, Angelique Kerber drew a ceremonial line under her storied playing career by playing an exhibition against her good friend and fellow former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic.

Five years ago, Angelique Kerber won the first edition of the Bad Homburg Open, a tournament she helped launch and curate in an ambassadorial role.

This weekend, on the same flawless grass court in the historic spa town’s verdant Kurpark, the German star drew a ceremonial line under her storied playing career by playing an exhibition against her good friend and fellow former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic.

Spurred on by video messages from tennis icons Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stefanie Graf, and with Boris Becker cheering from the stands, the 38-year-old left-hander embraced both the sentiment and the task at hand to defeat Ivanovic 6-3, 7-5.

After giving birth to her daughter, Liana, in February 2023, Kerber played her last official match against Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics in 2024. She welcomed her son, Ben, in June last year, and after enjoying a few legend invitationals since stepping away from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, the Bad Homburg stage called.

"I wanted to say goodbye to my fans at home -- that was very important to me," she told reporters after the match. "Playing in front of a packed stadium was amazing. I really felt the energy and emotions."

The winner of 14 singles titles, including three majors, Kerber rose to No. 1 after winning her second Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2016. At the age of 28, she became the oldest first-time No. 1 in WTA history, spending a total of 34 weeks in the top spot and securing that season’s coveted year-end No.1 position.

It was during that New York run that Kerber and Ivanovic, who have known each other since the juniors, shared an especially poignant encounter. While Kerber was storming her way to the title, Ivanovic felt she was almost certainly playing at Flushing Meadows for the last time.

"I remember we had a coffee, and I was really upset because I knew I was making this transition while Angie was still on top of her game," said Ivanovic, who is just a few months older than Kerber. "It was a very emotional meeting, and one that sticks out in my tennis career."

Credit: Bad Homburg Open

Their deep connection meant that when Kerber called a few months ago to ask her to be part of her event, the Serb didn’t hesitate, even if it meant ramping up her training regimen and putting aside some pre-match nerves.

On the Tour, Ivanovic enjoyed a 5-2 record against her friend, with their final match coming in the semifinals in Tokyo in 2014. (Ivanovic went on to win the title.)

This time, of course, it wasn’t about the result.

Credit: Bad Homburg Open

"We’ve known each other since we were juniors and shared a lot of special moments on and off the court," said Ivanovic. "Our friendship grew over the years as we realized we shared many values and the same ideas about life. We became really close, and now we talk about our kids, as well.

"I feel like we are still growing up together. It was a pleasure to share this moment with Angie -- actually, an honor.”

The Bad Homburg Tennis Club, which is the site of the first tennis courts on the European continent, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Moving forward, Kerber will take on increased tournament director responsibilities at the uber-stylish WTA 500 tournament.

"With today, I have truly retired," she said. "That chapter is over, and a new one can begin."