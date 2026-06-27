Wimbledon screening of 'Chris & Martina: The Final Set' honors Evert's resilience

On the eve of Wimbledon, The All England Lawn Tennis Club hosted a special screening of new Netflix documentary "Chris & Martina: The Final Set," attended by current players and tennis legends, media and film industry figures, and the wider WTA community.

The film documents the parallel cancer journeys of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, in the context of their iconic rivalry and enduring friendship. What was already set to be a poignant moment at SW19 took on even greater significance Friday, after news emerged that Evert underwent surgery Tuesday following an abnormal scan that revealed a recurrence of her ovarian cancer.

Speaking to the audience ahead of the screening, director Rebecca Gitlitz admitted her initial instinct had been to call off the London celebration after a triumphant world premiere at the Tribeca Festival earlier in June.

But former World No.1 Evert, who had been about to set off for London to join Navratilova at the event before taking up her usual Wimbledon commentary role for ESPN, was insistent.

“We went back and forth, and I said I thought we should cancel,” said New York-based filmmaker Gitlitz. “And she texted me back in her Chris stoicism, and said, ‘No. Me having cancer magnifies the message. Go to Wimbledon for me, for the film, for Martina. It’s the most profound, honest documentary of the year.’”

The award-winning filmmaker continued: “I let it go, and Chrissie had surgery. Martina and I talked, and we cried. Plans were made, planes were delayed.”

In the end, a 6 a.m. text from Evert on Wednesday spurred Gitlitz to finally board a flight for London.

“I want you to read something for me,” Evert’s message said.

Little more than 24 hours later, Gitlitz steeled herself to deliver the 18-time Grand Slam champion’s heartfelt words before letting the film, three years in the making, speak for itself.

“I’m so sad not to be there with all of you today,” Evert wrote. “I’ve been sitting here for two hours, pretty overwhelmed, trying to put into words how joyful, liberating, and at times painful this film was to make.

“Our director, Rebecca Gitlitz did a beautiful job weaving in our rivalry, friendship, and cancer together into an empowering film. Martina and I were all in, and committed to the truth, because we knew that this would not work unless we allowed ourselves to be vulnerable. We wanted to take the narrative into our own hands, for once in our long lives, and leave this as our legacy.

“Cancer strips you raw and leaves you with what is only most important and cherished. There is no-one I would rather be in the trenches with than Martina. I hope you enjoy the film, as much as we enjoyed making it. This was a labor of love for all of us.”

Gitlitz said she is often asked why this film is different, why it matters in a sea of sports documentaries and competition for viewer attention.

“So, I guess, that’s the answer,” she said. “Because if Chris and Martina can be brave, and vulnerable, and keep going, then we all should. Let’s learn from the best of the best.”

An exclusive clip from 'Chris & Martina: The Final Set'

Having twice come through her own cancer diagnoses, Navratilova was understandably emotional as she stood beside Gitlitz to welcome the audience.

“This is an amazing story that goes way beyond tennis, way beyond anything else,” she said. “We wanted to shine a light on this horrible disease. I don’t normally pray, but I’m going to pray for Chris.”

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Navratilova’s wife, Julia Lemigova, lent her support at the screening, along with their daughter, Emma Lemigova Courtin.

Current and former players in attendance included Ajla Tomljanovic, Maria Sakkari, Pam Shriver, Liz Smylie, Elna Reinach, Clare Wood, Louise Pleming, Cara Black, Jill Craybas, Trish Bostrom, Penny Moor and Pam Whytcross.

"Chris & Martina: The Final Set" is available now on Netflix.