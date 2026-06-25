Wimbledon 411: Dates, draws, schedule, prize money and more

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will feature four previous winners of the major, including the legendary Serena Williams and defending champion Iga Swiatek. From dates, prize money, seeds and format, here is everything to know about the grass-court swing's pinnacle event.

The grass-court season reaches its conclusion next week when the world's best players arrive at the All England Club for The Championships at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season and one of the most anticipated events on the WTA calendar.

This year's tournament features no shortage of storylines. Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon for the first time since 2022, competing in both singles and doubles after receiving a wild card into the singles draw. Defending champion Iga Swiatek begins her title defense, while former champions Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova are among the contenders looking to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish once again.

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2026:

What are the dates for each round?

Matches from the All England Lawn Tennis Club will begin on Monday, June 29 and end with the singles final on Saturday, July 11, not before 4 p.m. local (11 a.m. EST | 5 p.m. CEST) and doubles final on Sunday, July 12.

Here are the scheduled dates for each of the draws:

Singles

First round: June 29-30

Second round: July 1-2

Third round: July 3-4

Fourth round: July 5-6

Quarterfinals: July 7-8

Semifinals: July 9

Final: July 11

Doubles

First round: July 2-3

Second round: July 4-5

Third round: July 6-7

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinals: July 10

Final: July 12

What is the singles draw and what are the potential matches to watch?

The singles draw ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EST, 11 a.m. CEST), with the doubles draw to follow at 12 p.m.

Stay tuned to wtatennis.com for a full breakdown of the singles draw. This section will also be updated.

Who are the top seeds and notable wildcards?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka enters as the top seed for the seventh straight Grand Slam, followed by 2022 champion Rybakina, 2025 champion Swiatek and Jessica Pegula. The singles draw features eight wild cards, most notably Williams and Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska.

Seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Coco Gauff

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Linda Noskova

10. Karolina Muchova

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Marta Kostyuk

13. Jasmine Paolini

14. Naomi Osaka

15. Diana Shnaider

16. Iva Jovic

17. Sorana Cirstea

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Anna Kalinskaya

20. Maja Chwalinska

21. Marie Bouzkova

22. Leylah Fernandez

23. Emma Navarro

24. Clara Tauson

25. Elise Mertens

26. Madison Keys

27. Anastasia Potapova

28. Ann Li

29. Alexandra Eala

30. Emma Raducanu

31. Donna Vekic

32. Katerina Siniakova

Wild cards

Serena Williams: Williams will play her first Wimbledon since 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and seven-time Wimbledon champion will play in her first major since coming back to tour earlier this month.

Maja Chwalinska: The 24-year-old Chwalinska earned a wild card after her improbable run to the Roland Garros final from qualifiers. As a result, her rank increased from No. 114 to No. 21, and she'll be seeded at Wimbledon in her first tournament since Roland Garros.

Great Britain: Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan, Mimi Xu

Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, also received a wild card for the doubles draw. Together, they've won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon.

To see the tournament's full wild card announcements for all draws, click here.

Withdrawals

Victoria Mboko (knee), Hailey Baptiste (knee), Cristina Bucsa (wrist), Sonay Kartal (back), Veronika Kudermetova (illness)

Moved in: Hanna Vandewinkel, Paula Badosa, Darja Vidmanova, Francesca Jones, Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Nadia Podoroska

Who are the defending champions?

Swiatek won her sixth career Grand Slam and first at the All England Club last year with an incredible 57-minute 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova to become a Grand Slam champion on all three surfaces.

She improved to 6-0 in Grand Slam finals, and became the first player from Poland in the Open Era to win a Major. The win also marked her 100th career Grand Slam main draw victory. Swiatek dominated, earning the first 6-0 opening set in a women's singles final at Wimbledon since 1983, when Martina Navratilova defeated Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3.

"I’m just proud of myself because, yeah, who would have expected that?" Swiatek said after the match. "I feel like tennis keeps surprising me, and I keep surprising myself."

En route to the final, Swiatek also defeated Bencic, Samsonova, Tauson and more.

In doubles, No. 8 seeds Mertens and Kudermetova defeated No. 4 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in a 2-hour and 23-minute thriller, marking Mertens' fifth Grand Slam doubles title and Kudermetova's first.

This year, Mertens will compete alongside Zhang Shaui while Ostapenko will partner Sofia Kenin. Hsieh teaming up with Wang Xinyu.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

Wimbledon will offer a collective prize money pool of £64.2 million ($84.5 million), representing an overall increase of 20% compared to 2025. The women's and men's singles champion will earn £3.6 million ($4.75 million), also a 20% increase from last year.

As with all Grand Slams, 2,000 ranking points will be available for both draws. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money, in pounds, and ranking points offered for the singles and doubles draws at Wimbledon.

Singles (Prize money | ranking points)

First Round: £80,000 (USD $105,625) | 10

Second Round: £126,000 ($166,360) | 70

Third Round: £185,000 ($244,255) | 130

Fourth Round: £300,000 ($396,100) | 240

Quarterfinals: £480,000 ($633,750) | 430

Semifinals: £900,000 ($1.19 million) | 780

Finalist: £1.8 million ($2.38 million) | 1300

Champion: £3.6 million ($4.75 million) | 2000

Qualifiers

Round 1: £20,000 ($27,850) | 2

Round 2: £32,000 ($38,300) | 20

Round 3: £50,000 ($55,700) | 30

Qualified: 40 ranking points

Doubles

First Round: £18,000 ($23,765) | 10

Second Round: £29,000 ($38,290) | 130

Third Round: £48,000 ($63,375) | 240

Quarterfinals: £95,000 ($125,430) | 430

Semifinals: £190,000 ($250,860) | 780

Finalist: £380,000 ($501,715) | 1300

Champion: £760,000 ($1.003 million) | 2000

To see a full breakdown of prize money for all draws, click here.