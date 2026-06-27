Keys joins Evert, Navratilova as three-time Eastbourne champion

American Madison Keys joined an exclusive club with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Germany's Tatjana Maria in the final of the Lexus Eastbourne Open on Saturday.

Eastbourne: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The No. 2 seed entered her 16th career final on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz as one of eight women who'd won more than one title at the longtime grass-court stop. But after 1 hour and 33 minutes, she joined the legendary Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova as the only players to win the event three times or more -- and the first to win her first three Eastbourne finals.

Something had to give in the fifth career head-to-head meeting between Keys and Maria, who was previously 4-0 in tour-level singles finals. The pair had split their two previous grass-court meetings -- with the German getting the better of Keys last year on her way to the title at Queen's Club -- but a mostly stellar day on serve powered Keys through to her first title since the 2025 Australian Open.

Though she landed just 59% of her first serves in the match, Keys won nearly 90% of those points. She only faced one break point throughout the contest -- and it came late in the first set. She held a lead for much of it after breaking Maria early, but after Keys failed to convert three set points at 5-4, the Germany equaled the scoreboard. But Keys immediately recalibrated by winning a tough game on return, denying Maria two chances to lead for the first time since 1-0 and later takin the set on her fifth set point.

In the second set, Maria saved a break point in the first game and again at 1-1, but only one won of the last five games after leading 3-2.

In her victory speech, Keys said winning the title for the third time meant "the absolute world," having lifted the first of her 11 career title in Eastbourne back in 2014. She also won the title in 2023, by beating Angelique Kerber in the title match.

Having also won in Birmingham 10 years ago, Keys now owns four career grass-court titles. In this century, only Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams have been more prolific on the surface.

The American will be the No. 26 seed at Wimbledon, and will face compatriot Kayla Day in the first round on Tuesday. A two-time quarterfinalist at the grass-court Grand Slam, Keys was drawn in the bottom half of the women's draw and is a projected third-round opponent for No. 6 seed and defending finalist Amanda Anisimova.