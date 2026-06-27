Why Swiatek is taking a 'realistic' approach to Wimbledon title defense

Iga Swiatek will be the first person to say that her 2025 Wimbledon victory was a surprising one. She has more than once confessed that she thought a crowning moment on grass courts, the surface on which she was the least prolific on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, was "impossible."

Back at the All England Club 12 months later, the former World No. 1 says she's taking a "realistic" approach to a title defense that might be the most difficult in all of tennis. No player since Serena Williams in 2015-16 has won back-to-back titles at the grass-court Grand Slam -- and in the last 30 years, only three players have successfully defended the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish.

Swiatek says there might be a reason for that.

"I feel like people talk about it more," she mused in her pre-tournament press conference on Saturday. "I think the whole vibe of becoming a member [of the All England Club, as singles champion] is something that you are not going to experience on other tournaments. Maybe that's why it feels a bit different."

But the particular pomp and circumstance that comes with being a Wimbledon champion isn't the only thing that's changed for Swiatek at SW19 one year later.

Twelve months ago, Swiatek parlayed a semifinal exit at Roland Garros -- where she was three-time defending champion -- first into a runner-up finish in Bad Homburg, which was the former junior Wimbledon champion's first grass-court final as a pro. She then rounded into imperious form in the second week of the Wimbledon fortnight: After a three-set challenge by Caty McNally in the second round, she didn't lose another set -- and won 20 games in a row across the final two rounds against Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova. This year, after losing to Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the French Open -- her earliest exit in Paris since her main-draw debut in 2019, Swiatek played just one match on grass: a three-set loss to Emma Navarro in Bad Homburg last week.

As a result, Swiatek says she's returning to Wimbledon on the hunt for the same "rhythm" that served her well last year.

"I'm really in a place that I'm keeping my expectations low," she said. "Even though everybody is talking about this, I feel like I need to play matches and I need to just -- it's not going to be smooth because of last year.

"That's why I try to kind of not think about that too much, but more like be grateful about the experience and enjoy it because, as I said, my dream came true. It's also good to take some happiness from that and be proud of it."

"I think, honestly, I had a lot of calm and confidence in my shots," she continued. "That was the key because many players have great game to win a Grand Slam. When I watch myself from last year, I remember that I was just so focused on the goal, didn't have many doubts.

"This is what will get you the win at the end because everybody can play good tennis. It's more about the mental side. I think that, at the end, made the difference. At the beginning of the tournament, obviously you don't know what you're level is. You need to figure it out on the first matches. I could progress match by match. So that helped me a lot last year."

Another thing that's different? The weight of Swiatek's tennis bag.

"I don't have any towels left from last year," she said, laughing. "My friends want it, my family want it. I gave it to some charity because the thing became viral obviously. So I guess I should steal even more. I will continue that because that's the best kind of souvenir you can get from a tournament."

Swiatek is seeded third in this year's event, and was placed in the bottom half of the draw with No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina. She will open Centre Court's slate of play, the traditional honor for the defending women's champion, on Tuesday against Taylor Townsend.