Wimbledon draw: Swiatek could face Serena Williams, Kostyuk in title defense campaign

WIMBLEDON -- The 2026 Wimbledon draw is set, and the field features four past champions of the event.

WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field in the first quarter, while No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula, defending champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina top the second through fourth quarters, respectively.

Notably in Swiatek's quarter is seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, who makes her return to the All England Club against Maya Joint.

Here's a full breakdown of the Wimbledon singles draw:

The Championships, Wimbledon: Singles Draw (PDF)

First quarter

First-round matches to keep an eye on

[5] Mirra Andreeva vs. Magda Linette: The Roland Garros champion seeks to continue the Grand Slam momentum on course against Linette, who made the semifinals at 's-Hertogenbosh in her lone grass-court event before Wimbledon. Andreeva, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, has a 3-1 advantage in the head-to-head, but this will be their first match on grass.

[30] Emma Raducanu vs. Antonia Ruzic: The highest-ranked British player, Raducanu, returns to Wimbledon after a run to the final at Queen's Club. She'll face Ruzic, who started the 2026 season strong with a semifinal run in Hobart and quarterfinal run in Dubai. Raducanu could meet Sabalenka in the third round, too.

Other notable first round matches: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. Teodora Kostovic; [22] Leylah Fernandez vs. Janice Tjen; Bianca Andreescu vs. Zhang Shuai; [WC] Maja Chwalinska vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [5] Mirra Andreeva: A possible clash between two Grand Slam champions might occur in the semifinals should Sabalenka and Andreeva advance. Of Sabalenka's four Grand Slams, none have come on grass or clay, while Andreeva just won her first Major at Roland Garros earlier this month. Sabalenka has a 4-2 advantage in the head to head, though they haven't faced since 2025.

Second quarter

First-round matches to keep an eye on

[16] Iva Jovic vs. Jaqueline Cristian: Jovic will play in her second Wimbledon, but first as a direct entry and seed after advancing out of qualifiers in 2025. Jovic recently made the semifinals at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, not too far from Wimbledon, and will face Cristian for the first time.

[11] Belinda Bencic vs. [WC] Mika Stojsavljevic: The 2025 Wimbledon semifinalist Bencic will battle Britain's Stojsavljevic, who's playing in her third straight Wimbledon as a wild card. Bencic hasn't played on grass this season after sustaining an injury ahead of Queen's, but looks to rediscover her form at Wimbledon.

Other notable first round matches: [4] Jessica Pegula vs. Darja Vidmanova; [27] Anastasia Potapova vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro; [7] Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Korpatsch

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[4] Jessica Pegula vs. [7] Coco Gauff: An all-American quarterfinal potentially awaits in London with Pegula and Gauff as the two highest ranked players in the second quarter. This rivalry hasn't been renewed this season, but Pegula holds a slight 5-3 advantage, though they have split their two meetings on grass. Both players eye a successful Wimbledon campaign after exiting in the first round of Wimbledon last year.

Third quarter

First-round matches to keep an eye on

[WC] Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint: The 23-time Grand Slam champion and seven-time Wimbledon singles champions returns against Joint, who is slowly getting back into rhythm after injuries kept her out of several tournaments. Williams could face Alexandra Eala in the second round and possibly defending champion Swiatek in the third.

[23] Emma Navarro vs. Paula Badosa: Badosa moved into the main draw after a few withdrawals, and has the opportunity to get another statement win against Navarro, who reached the quarterfinals in 2024 and most recently reached the final at Nottingham. Badosa enters Wimbledon after a quarterfinal run at Berlin, where she defeated Coco Gauff in three sets.

Other notable first round matches: [3] Iga Swiatek vs. Taylor Townsend; Karolina Pliskova vs. Tereza Valentova; [24] Clara Tauson vs. Maria Sakkari; [8] Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Snigur; [12] Marta Kostyuk vs. Nadia Podoroska

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[3] Iga Swiatek vs. [12] Marta Kostyuk: The defending champion Swiatek could meet Kostyuk for the second Grand Slam in a row, but will have to navigate Taylor Townsend in the first round, Karolina Pliskova and Tereza Valentova in the second, and possibly Serena Williams in the third. En route to the Roland Garros semifinals, Kostyuk earned her first win over Swiatek in the Round of 16.

Fourth quarter

First-round matches to keep an eye on

[15] Diana Shnaider vs. Eva Lys: Shnaider seeks to replicate her semifinal run at Roland Garros, one she said that she didn't expect to reach. In her three Wimbledon appearances, she's only reached the third round at best and will face Lys, who will be playing in her third Wimbledon main draw.

[17] Sorana Cirstea vs. Sara Bejlek: Cirstea, who's having one of the strongest seasons in her career, will be tested against the tricky left-handed Bejlek in their first meeting. Cirstea will be playing in her 17th Wimbledon main draw while Bejlek will make her debut.

Other notable first round matches: [2] Elena Rybakina vs. Lois Boisson; [6] Amanda Anisimova vs. Lina Gjorcheska; [26] Madison Keys vs. Kayla Day; [9] Linda Noskova vs. Ella Seidel

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[2] Elena Rybakina vs. [6] Amanda Anisimova: The fourth quarter could see the 2022 champion, Rybakina, face off against last year's finalist Anisimova in what would be their second meeting. Rybakina is just 1-2 on grass this season, while Anisimova is 1-1, but both players have the strength to make a deep run at Wimbledon. Rybakina won their lone meeting at the 2025 WTA Finals 6-3, 6-1.