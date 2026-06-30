Gauff gives fans a window into Bad Bunny's La Casita

Coco Gauff attended the Bad Bunny concert in London before Wimbledon started, and was invited into the exclusive La Casita. Following her win over Tamara Korpatsch on Monday, she gave fans an inside look into what the experience was like.

Coco Gauff got in some quality leisure time ahead of Wimbledon this year, attending the Bad Bunny show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

She also had the opportunity to be a guest in La Casita, an exclusive VIP viewing area and celebrity hotspot.

Gauff was in La Casita with Novak Djokovic, and after the American's 6-2, 6-1 win over Tamara Korpatsch on Monday, she was informed that the rapper watched Djokovic's first-round match in his player's box.

"Oh, he's here, on the grounds?" the World No. 7 asked. "I was in the Casita with Novak, but he didn't come to my match."

The 11-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion then gave the fans in Court 2 some insight into what the Casita experience was like.

"I don’t even think he knew I was there," she said. "It was funny, because I was twerking with my friend, and then somebody tapped behind me, and it was Bad Bunny. And I was like, 'Oh, sorry.' And he was performing. It was super fun. My coach was like, 'He’s a very smart person because instead of hiring more dancers, he just makes it seem like it’s a cool thing.'

"It forces you to dance, because right before it was our part, someone came and was like, 'We need more energy. We need more hips. We need more dancing.' And I was like, 'Bro, I've been dancing for two hours. Like, I'm tired, and it was hot.' But no, it was super fun, and I think it was a perfect way to relax before the chaos of Wimbledon."

Gauff didn't face a break point in the commanding straight-sets win over Korpatsch, and converted four of her nine break-point opportunities. She excelled at the net, winning 14 of 16 points when coming forward, and was far more explosive, hitting 19 winners to Korpatsch's four.

Gauff will play Solana Sierra in the second round on Wednesday. The two-time Grand Slam champion has beaten the Argentinian twice already this year, including a come-from-behind victory in Rome back in May.