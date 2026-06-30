Swiatek's Wimbledon title defense begins with hard-earned win over Townsend

After losing the second set and battling through a 21-minute opening game in the decider, Iga Swiatek regrouped to keep her Wimbledon title defense on track.

LONDON -- After surviving a first-round rollercoaster on Centre Court to open her Wimbledon title defense, No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek buried her head in her towel for several minutes courtside. Her 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 battle over Taylor Townsend in 2 hours and 2 minutes had been an emotional one as well as a physical one.

"It was tough couple of weeks, not a season where everything went how I wanted," Swiatek explained in her on-court interview. "I don't think I won any three-set match this year, so I'm happy that I could do it here, because obviously it means a lot opening the court as defending champion."

Swiatek didn't have her statistic quite right -- she's now 5-8 in deciding sets in 2026 -- but it was the first time that she had dropped a set in a Grand Slam first round since Wimbledon 2019. Her 6-2, 7-6(3) loss to Viktorija Golubic that year in what remains her only loss in the opening round of any major.

"I just felt that maybe it wasn't so easy for me to accept that I was losing some sets this year," Swiatek said in her press conference. "Especially that some of them just slipped out of my hands a little bit. But today I had more calm in the third to overcome this and I knew how to play, so I really leaned on that."

The matchup against Townsend -- the pair's first encounter -- was one that many had circled as a a potential banana skin for Swiatek. Despite Townsend's ranking of No. 79, the 30-year-old is no stranger to success on the big stage. She's a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion -- including at Wimbledon 2024 -- and two of her three Top 10 wins have come at majors, over Simona Halep at the 2019 US Open and over Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 US Open.

The American, who was supported by both four-time major champion Naomi Osaka and doubles partner Katerina Siniakova in her player's box, used her swashbuckling, net-rushing game style to push Swiatek all the way.

However, Swiatek -- who had lost her only previous grass-court match of the season to Emma Navarro in Bad Homburg last week -- overcame a total of nine double faults to step up in the home stretch, sealing victory with her second ace of the day.

The six-time major champion's path to a second Wimbledon doesn't get any easier. Next up is 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova, 34, who pulled rank on 19-year-old compatriot Tereza Valentova to win 6-3, 6-4. Swiatek holds a 3-0 record against Pliskova, but the Czech player is coming off a quarterfinal at Queen's and a semifinal in Nottingham, and this will be the first time they have met on grass.

Set one: Swiatek asserts her authority

In each of the three sets, the tone was set by a pivotal early tussle. In the opener, that was the second game. Townsend had come out of the blocks determined to impose herself at the net, and she held five break points to go up 2-0. But Swiatek came up with a series of solid one-two punches to escape them all, and didn't look back.

Teeing off on Townsend's topspin forehand and finding sweet angles on her passing shots, Swiatek won seven out of her opponent's 13 points at net and tallied 10 winners to four unforced errors to reel off six consecutive games.

Set two: Townsend strikes back

A Swiatek dip -- a double fault, a loose forehand -- enabled Townsend to break immediately in the second set. She then navigated a pair of deuces with brilliant net play -- foiling a crowd-pleasing Swiatek tweener at one point -- to hold for 2-0.

Swiatek's level continued to drop, particularly on serve, as the set went on. The double fault in the first game was followed by two in a row to go down 3-0. By contrast, Townsend's net rushes were beginning to pay off -- she won 13 out of 16 points in the forecourt in the second set.

"Overall, maybe I am sometimes more tense," said Swiatek. "It's not easy to get rid of that. You can sometimes see on the serve, the quality goes down. But I think you can see that in many players, because serve is the most complicated motion. It's easy to mess it up a little bit.

"But for me, the most important thing is that I served better in the third set, that I got through this. I know what I did wrong a little bit, so I'll try to have just more clarity in these moments to try to reset again, and try to serve with the quality that I have on practice and that I also had at the beginning of the match."

Though Swiatek began to regain some form towards the end of the set, Townsend nonetheless slammed down an ace to seal it on her third set point.

Set three: Swiatek steps up at the right time

The multi-deuce tussles at the starts of the previous two sets had been tight, but they had nothing on the 21-minute mini-marathon that opened the decider. Swiatek's serving woes persisted -- she committed another three double faults in this game, including twice on game point -- but impressively, she managed to adjust her tactics and battle through after saving four break points.

Swiatek managed to pin Townsend into her backhand corner, and committed to coming forwards herself to take the net away from her opponent. A service winner sealed the game after nine deuces.

"Sometimes just serving the ball in might be a tough ask," Swiatek recalled in her on-court interview. "This game for sure was about that, and about believing that I can do it."

Emerging from that game didn't enable Swiatek to immediately pull away. She broke through for 4-2, bringing up break point with a backhand pass and then converting it after some superb defense, Townsend ultimately netting a forehand volley.

Swiatek wasn't out of the woods quite yet -- she committed yet another double fault en route to gifting the break back -- but regained the advantage by winning one of the best points of the match, an athletic cat-and-mouse exchange in which she out-manoeuvred Townsend with an angled drop shot followed by a pass into the open space. And, when it came down to serving for the match, Swiatek put all of her troubles behind her to deliver a composed, authoritative love hold.