Joint statement on behalf of WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation

After two successful years of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation are celebrating the lasting impact of a partnership that advanced women's tennis through competition, community programs and increased participation.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) are proud of the impact their partnership has had on the growth of women's tennis and the development of the sport across Saudi Arabia.

The partnership expanded the reach of women's tennis, bringing the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia for the first time and introducing the sport's highest level of competition to new audiences. Through the WTA Finals and related community initiatives, the partnership contributed to increased fan engagement, expanded participation opportunities, and new pathways for girls and young women to engage with the sport.

Together, the organizations reached more than 30,000 people through community programs, including workshops for women coaches, training for physical education teachers, and tennis clinics for breast cancer survivors and connected with girls and young women through participation initiatives designed to inspire future generations of players and fans.

The partnership increased the visibility of women's tennis across the Kingdom and globally, with the event delivering 20 percent year-on-year growth in attendance including sell-out crowds across the final days.

Following two impactful years of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the WTA requested to move the 2026 WTA Finals to a new host location. The Saudi Tennis Federation accepted WTA’s proposal, and the two organizations mutually agreed on the conclusion of the hosting arrangement and remain proud of the achievements realized through their partnership.

The WTA thanks the Saudi Tennis Federation, players, fans, volunteers, and partners whose commitment and support contributed to the success of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The Saudi Tennis Federation remains committed to expanding opportunities for girls and women in sports and building on the momentum created through different country-wide efforts and avenues, such as the WTA Finals.

The legacy of the partnership will continue through the communities reached, the opportunities created for women and girls, and the increased engagement with tennis generated over the past two years.