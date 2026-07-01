WTA announces Indian Wells as host of the 2026 WTA Finals

The season-ending championships featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Nov. 8-15.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Wednesday announced the 2026 WTA Finals will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California from November 8-15. The WTA Finals is one of the most prestigious events in global sport, featuring the world’s top singles players and doubles teams.

Tickets are now available via pre-sale to select groups and will be on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 2 at wtafinals.com .

As the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, the WTA Finals brings together the sport’s biggest stars. Players earn PIF WTA ranking points throughout the season across 55 events, including the four Grand Slams, with the top eight singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals qualifying to compete for one of the largest prize pools in women’s sport.

"The Indian Wells Tennis Garden provides an exceptional stage for the WTA Finals," said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA. "From its world-class facilities and passionate fan base to its proven ability to deliver premier tennis events, the venue offers everything needed to showcase the very best of women's tennis. We are excited to bring the WTA Finals to Southern California and continue building one of the premier championships in global sport."

Widely regarded as one of the sport's premier destinations, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden combines world-class infrastructure, exceptional player and fan amenities, and a long-standing reputation for delivering elite tennis experiences. Home of the award-winning BNP Paribas Open, the venue has welcomed generations of the sport's greatest champions and will now serve as the host of the 2026 WTA Finals.

“We’re honored to partner with the WTA to host the WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden,” said Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. “Welcoming the top women’s players to the home of the BNP Paribas Open for the year-end Finals is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women’s tennis. We look forward to providing a world-class venue and atmosphere worthy of one of the sport’s premier events.”

The 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells will build on the Finals momentum and provide a powerful platform to engage fans, partners, and broadcasters while continuing to elevate one of the premier events in women's sports at one of tennis' most iconic venues.

The WTA looks forward to welcoming the world's top players to Southern California and building on the momentum of one of the premier events in women's sports. The organization is grateful to its partners at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for their flexibility, collaboration and willingness to come together quickly to ensure a successful 2026 WTA Finals.