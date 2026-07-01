How to secure your tickets for the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals are coming to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2026, bringing the season's top singles players and doubles teams to one of the most celebrated venues in tennis. Here's everything fans need to know about ticket options, packages and how to secure your seats.

For decades, the world's best players have made an annual stop at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and a tournament consistently recognized by players as one of the top events on the calendar.

Now, for the first time, the season will culminate there.

The 2026 WTA Finals will be held November 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, bringing together the top singles players and doubles teams on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz for the season-ending championship.

Unlike a traditional tournament, the WTA Finals feature only the year's elite performers. Every match carries significance, with players competing through round-robin play before the field narrows to the semifinals and championship matches.

Fans can expect a week featuring many of the sport's biggest stars, year-end No. 1 battles, championship implications and some of the highest-quality matchups of the season.

Tickets are now available via pre-sale to select groups and will be on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 2 at wtafinals.com .

Single-session tickets

Choose the session that fits your schedule and experience the season-ending championship featuring the world's top singles players and doubles teams.

Sunday, November 8

Starting at $75

Monday, November 9

Starting at $75

Tuesday, November 10

Starting at $85

Wednesday, November 11

Starting at $85

Thursday, November 12

Starting at $100

Friday, November 13

Starting at $100

Saturday, November 14

Starting at $115

Sunday, November 15

Starting at $130

Series package

Experience the entire WTA Finals from the same reserved seat in Stadium 2.

The Series Package includes every session of the tournament, from opening round-robin matches through the championship finals.

Package benefits

Access to every session

Same seat for the entire tournament

Priority access to premier seating locations

Starting at $900

Get ticket package here

Mini packages

Choose a Mini Package and enjoy multiple days of world-class tennis at the WTA Finals.

Round Robin 1 Package

November 8-9 | Sunday & Monday

Be there for the opening rounds of the WTA Finals as the world's best players begin their pursuit of the Billie Jean King Trophy.

Starting at $200

Get ticket package here

Round Robin 2 Package

November 10-11 | Tuesday & Wednesday

Watch the competition intensify as players battle to strengthen their position in the group standings.

Starting at $220

Get ticket package here

Round Robin 3 Package

November 12-13 | Thursday & Friday

See the final round-robin matches as players make their last push for a place in the semifinals.

Starting at $260

Get ticket package here

Championship Weekend Package

November 14-15 | Saturday & Sunday

Witness the semifinals and championship matches as the season's top performers compete for the year's final title.

Starting at $290

Get ticket package here

Group packages

Bring your group to the WTA Finals and experience world-class tennis together.

Groups of 10 or more receive special pricing and the opportunity to sit together while enjoying the season-ending championship featuring the world's top singles players and doubles teams.

Group packages are available through a dedicated sales representative and cannot be purchased online.