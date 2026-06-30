Rybakina survives Boisson scare to advance at Wimbledon, notch 300th WTA Tour win
Elena Rybakina was pushed to a decider by a motivated Lois Boisson in her Wimbledon opener Tuesday, but a late break paved the way for a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory in 1 hour, 48 minutes and a place in the second round. It also marked her 300th WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz match win.
Wimbledon: Scores | Order of play | Draws
The 2022 champion improved to 6-0 in first-round matches at Wimbledon. It was just the second time she has dropped a set in her opener, having also done so against Shelby Rogers in 2023.
"It was a really difficult match," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. " I'm also not coming from too many wins (recently), so I really had to fight. Hopefully the next round is going to be better. I need to improve quite a lot, but I'm happy to get another opportunity."
With the win, she became one of three players to reach the second round at Wimbledon in each of the past six editions, joining Iga Swiatek -- who survived her own scare against Taylor Townsend earlier Tuesday -- and Barbora Krejcikova. Elise Mertens could join them with a win later Tuesday.
More to come...