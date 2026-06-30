Eala advances to Wimbledon second round, awaits Williams or Joint

Alexandra Eala secures her first Wimbledon main-draw win with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Zarazúa. Eala faces Serena Williams or Maya Joint in the second round. The win marks Eala's second career Grand Slam second-round appearance.

Alexandra Eala earned the first Wimbledon main-draw victory of her career with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over Renata Zarazúa in the first round at the All England Club on Tuesday. The victory sets up a second-round meeting with either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or Australia's Maya Joint, who were scheduled to play later Tuesday.

Eala struck first by breaking Zarazúa's serve to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set. She added another break to close out the set 6-1 before breaking early again to lead 2-0 in the second. The Filipina broke for a fourth time in the fifth game and comfortably closed out the match 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour, 18 minutes.

Alexandra Eala secures a maiden main draw win at The Championships against Zarazua 6-1, 6-2 👏 pic.twitter.com/1Txdw0qUaV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2026

"I'm very happy with my first round," Eala told the media after the match. "I think that I played really well and kept the intensity throughout the whole match so I'm hoping to keep this momentum going throughout the week."

Reflecting on playing in front of a crowd packed with her compatriots, Eala said, "I was really surprised. Well the Filipinos keep surprising me in good ways. I know how notoriously difficult it is to get tickets to this event so to have what I would call a full house of almost Filipinos is amazing. I never would have thought that at Wimbledon I would have like a home crowd so super thankful and I really enjoyed that."

Eala dominates the statistics

Eala created 17 break-point opportunities and converted four of them, while Zarazúa failed to convert either of her two break-point chances. Both players finished with 11 unforced errors, but Eala struck 22 winners compared with Zarazúa's 11.

Second career Grand Slam second-round appearance

Competing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the sixth consecutive time, Eala reached the second round for only the second time in her career. She also advanced to the second round at last year's U.S. Open but lost in the opening round of her other four Grand Slam appearances, including Wimbledon a year ago.

Levels head-to-head with Zarazúa

Zarazúa entered the match with a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head after defeating Eala in the quarterfinals at Cary two years ago. Tuesday's victory leveled the series at 1-1.

Serena Williams or Maya Joint await

Eala will face the winner of the match between Williams and Joint in the second round. She has never faced Williams, who is returning after four years, but lost her only previous meeting with Joint, ranked 87th in the world, in last year's Eastbourne final.