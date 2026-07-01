Best moments from the first week at Wimbledon: Osaka's statement win, Serena's return

It appeared clear ahead of Wimbledon that this was one of the most wide open fields in recent memory. And through one week of play at the All England Club, that has been proven in spades.

Only three of the Top 10 seeds remain alive in the draw -- none of which include top three seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek -- and we're guaranteed to have a first-time Wimbledon champion.

Linda Noskova, currently No. 12 in the PIF WTA Rankings and looking for her first quarterfinal showing at Wimbledon, is the highest-ranked WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz player left in the bottom half of the draw. She assumed that position after Amanda Anisimova, a finalist here last year, was beaten by countrywoman Madison Keys.

As we gear up for Week 2, we look back at the most notable and surprising moments from a slightly chaotic and highly entertaining first week in London.

Star of the Week

Naomi Osaka

You could make a case for any number of players left in the draw, but we're going with Naomi Osaka, who has yet to drop a set through four matches and knocked off top-seeded Sabalenka on Sunday.

How big was this win for Osaka? It was her first time beating Sabalenka in eight years. She had already lost to the World No. 1 three times in 2026, and the upset sends the four-time Grand Slam champion -- they both happen to be four-time Grand Slam champions, with a pair of Slams at the same two majors -- into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in seven appearances.

She'll play Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Breakthrough of the Week

Ashlyn Krueger

What a tournament it's been for Americans, with Jessica Pegula (the highest-seeded player remaining), Coco Gauff and Keys still in contention.

So, too, was qualifier Ashlyn Krueger, the lowest-ranked player left in the draw, after the first week.

The 22-year-old needed three sets to get through her second qualifying match against World No. 204 Mai Hontama, then won a 10-8 tiebreaker in her third match. She also pulled a rabbit out of her hat in the first round against Donna Vekic, coming from a set down and taking the second-set tiebreaker before winning in three.

After that she cruised, with a pair of routine straight-set wins, and made the fourth round of a major for the first time. (Prior to this tournament, she had never been past the second round at Wimbledon.)

Her run ended against Marta Kostyuk, winner of 20 of her last 21 matches, on Monday.

Match of the Week

Barbora Krejcikova d. Mirra Andreeva, second round

This was an instant Wimbledon classic.

Mirra Andreeva was the clear favorite coming in, as the fifth seed and fresh off winning her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

But anyone who's been paying attention knew that Barbora Krejcikova, who won this tournament two years ago, was a legitimate threat, and a dangerous second-round draw for Andreeva.

After sharing a laugh in the tunnel prior to heading out onto Centre Court, the match turned intense and then exceptionally dramatic.

Krejcikova came from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in a 2 hour and 46 minute marathon, finally securing the come-from-behind win on her seventh match point.

The six match points saved came in the second-to-last game, with Krejcikova serving for the match. That game, ultimately won by Andreeva, required 19 points and seven deuces. But Krejcikova broke right back in the next game to secure the win.

Comeback of the Week

Coco Gauff d. Solana Sierra, second round

Like Osaka, Gauff is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. But unlike Osaka, she's had to navigate her way through three consecutive matches that pushed her to the brink -- and none more so than her second rounder against Solana Sierra.

The two-time Grand Slam champion trailed 5-3 in the third set and 7-4 in the deciding tiebreaker before somehow, some way, emerging with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) win. With her back against the wall, and with the memory of last year's first-round exit at Wimbledon, Gauff won the last six points to steal the victory.

Iconic Moment of the Week

Serena returns

For the first time in nearly four years, Serena Williams played a singles match.

It's one thing to play a match for the first time in four years. It's another thing completely to play that match at Wimbledon, on Centre Court. But Serena, with her 23 Grand Slam singles titles and countless other accolades, is different.

She put in a terrific effort, taking 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint to three sets before falling 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3. And though it would have been thrilling to see Serena play deep into the tournament, the result hardly mattered. The magic was seeing Serena back on court, at Wimbledon, and the moment more than lived up to it.

Shot of the Week

Coco Gauff's one-hander on the short hop

Does it get more clutch than this? At 7-7 in the tiebreaker, a running Sierra ripped a forehand deep into the court, behind Gauff. But the American, flexing her world-class instincts and touch, hit an immaculate one-handed backhand winner on the short hop to take the advantage.

Difficulty: Off the charts 📈



Coco Gauff provides the play of the day, presented by @Barclays pic.twitter.com/NSX0oDcpSP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2026

Photo of the Week

Alexandra Eala goes full extension

In what very well may be the tennis photo of the year to date, shot by the WTA's Robert Prange, Alexandra Eala appeared to be levitating off the ground as she desperately reached for a forehand against Iga Swiatek. Which brings us to...

Quote of the Week

"I'm really emotional. Maybe for someone like Iga, who's won so many Slams, or maybe for someone like Serena or Venus, this achievement may seem small. But for someone who grew up in the Philippines -- I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school, with my ruffled socks and light-up shoes and chubby cheeks -- to her this is everything." - Eala, tearing up, after beating defending champion Swiatek and becoming the first Filipina to reach the second week of a major

Outfit of the Week

Osaka's 'Kill Bill'-inspired kimono

Who but Osaka? Ahead of her first-round match, she entered Court 3 wearing a flowing kimono with intricate embroidery. Swinging sleeves complemented the fit.

It was an homage to her Japanese culture and the Quentin Tarantino-directed martial arts film "Kill Bill."

Stat of the Week

The significance of Sabalenka's defeat

Sabalenka's 6-2, 7-6 (2) loss to Osaka was her first straight-sets loss at a Grand Slam since the 2020 US Open. It also snapped her streak of 14 consecutive quarterfinals appearances at majors, dating back to the 2022 US Open. There may not be a better indicator of her dominance over the last four years than that.