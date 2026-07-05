Osaka beats Sabalenka for first time in eight years, reaches first Wimbledon quarterfinal

Naomi Osaka reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday, handing Aryna Sabalenka her first straight-sets loss at a Grand Slam since 2020 in the process and snapping a run of three straight defeats to the current World No. 1.

Naomi Osaka had already lost to Aryna Sabalenka three times in 2026, and her early play made clear she was intent on preventing another defeat on Sunday at Wimbledon.

The former World No. 1 flipped the script on the current World No. 1, earning a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory in 1 hour and 28 minutes to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal. In the process, she snapped several streaks.

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It wasn’t just her first win over Sabalenka this year -- it was her first in eight years, dating back to the 2018 US Open. By ending Sabalenka’s three-match run in their WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz head-to-head, Osaka also halted Sabalenka’s streak of 14 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals reached in events she contested, a stretch that began at the 2022 US Open.

It also marked Sabalenka’s first straight-sets loss at a Grand Slam since the 2020 US Open.

The victory is Osaka's first on Centre Court at the All England Club.

"It's been a long time since I've had so much fun on the court, and to do it here, it really means a lot," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "Going into this match, I lost to her three times in a row, so that really sucked. I wanted to turn it over, and I'm really glad I had the opportunity to do that."

In a week in which Osaka has embraced her Japanese culture through fashion -- having donned a flowing, intricately embroidered kimono as her walk-up outfit -- she became the third Japanese woman to reach the Wimbledon singles quarterfinals in the Open Era, joining Kimiko Date (1995, 1996) and Ai Sugiyama (2004).

Naomi Osaka brings the kimono to Centre Court 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EXWcFELNy9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2026

It marks the sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career and her first not on hard courts. Her next test will be a seventh career meeting with Karolina Muchova, and their first since last week's Bad Homburg final, where Osaka trailed 6-1, 1-0 before retiring.

But first, she had to find a way to break the Sabalenka spell, and she did so in dominant fashion. Sabalenka opened the match with a love hold, but it was all Osaka from that point forward.

Osaka races away with first set to turn the pressure on Sabalenka

Osaka has been one of the best front-runners on the WTA Tour this season, winning 19 of 20 matches when taking the opening set. The lone exception came against Sabalenka in Madrid, when Osaka claimed the first set in a tiebreak -- remember that -- before falling in three.

Therefore, a quick start was crucial, and Osaka delivered. A backhand winner sealed an early break for 2-1, the second of five straight games she would reel off. She broke again for 4-1 before another hold moved her within a game of securing the first set.

Sabalenka held for 5-2 to force Osaka to serve it out, and Osaka calmly obliged, striking her third ace to earn set point before wrapping up the opener in just over half an hour.

Naomi Osaka takes the first set 6-2 against Sabalenka 👏 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/u2pUTZJAPt — wta (@WTA) July 5, 2026

Sabalenka responds, but Osaka's clutch tiebreak secures the win

After trading holds through the first four games of the second set, Sabalenka produced one of the match's signature moments with a gritty champion's hold for 3-2. In a four-deuce game, she fought off two break points -- saving the first with an ace and the second with a backhand winner -- to remain on serve.

That proved critical, as neither player earned another break point, and Osaka held for 6-all to send the set into a tiebreak.

Her eighth ace of the match put her ahead 2-1, and from there Osaka assumed full control. A run of errors from Sabalenka and steady, measured hitting from Osaka led to six straight points and a 6-1 lead. Sabalenka saved one match point with an ace of her own, but Osaka converted the second to close out the win.

A first win on Centre Court for Naomi Osaka 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SjYAU3ALqj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2026

With the victory, she improved to 8-1 on grass this season, already the most grass-court wins she has recorded in a calendar year. She credited the people around her for her newfound confidence on the surface.

"The big Polish man, shout out Tomasz (Wiktorowski), shout out my team," Osaka said. "My team is the best team ever. I have so much fun with them, I've learned so much and I'm so grateful that they're on this journey with me."

Sabalenka unable to find rhythm as historic tiebreak streak ends

The result snapped another noteworthy Sabalenka streak: it was her first time losing a tiebreak at a Grand Slam since she did so against Muchova at Roland Garros in 2023, ending the longest tiebreak winning streak in the Open Era -- men included -- at 21 straight.

Eyes on the prize 👀



Naomi Osaka stuns No.1 seed Sabalenka to book her spot in the quarterfinals! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fxM0hFjpS8 — wta (@WTA) July 5, 2026

At the end of the day, the World No. 1 felt she simply didn't have what was necessary to overcome Osaka on this occasion, saying "she overpowered me."

"I feel like my level was really low today, plus she was feeling her best," Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "With every game we would play, I would feel worse and she would feel better. She would go for her shots freely. I wouldn't. Maybe next time I should change something in the preparation, or my approach should be a little different to this match.

"I just feel like honestly I did everything I could with what I had today, and she got the win. Well done. Wish her, once again, the best of luck."

While Sabalenka will rue another missed opportunity at claiming her first Wimbledon title, she can take solace in a couple of facts. First, she is the two-time defending US Open champion and should be the favorite to win her third straight title in New York in two months. And second, she'll leave the All England Club still the World No. 1 after Elena Rybakina fell in the third round on Saturday.