Eala dethrones Swiatek at Wimbledon to make new history for the Philippines

Alexandra Eala dethroned defending champion Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon third round, her seventh career Top 10 win, to become the first Filipina to reach the second week of a Grand Slam.

LONDON -- Sixteen months after introducing herself to the tennis world with a victory over Iga Swiatek in Miami, Alexandra Eala produced an even bigger statement on Centre Court.

The No. 29 seed dethroned defending champion and No. 3 seed Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2, saving two set points in a riveting 84-minute opening set to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time. Already the first Filipina to reach the third round of a Grand Slam, Eala is now the first from her country to advance to the second week of a major.

Afterwards, Eala delivered a heartfelt on-court interview in which she showed both her joy at reaching this stage and her hunger for more.

"I'm really emotional," she said, tearing up. "Maybe for someone like Iga, who's won so many Slams, or maybe for someone like Serena or Venus, this achievement may seem small. But for someone who grew up in the Philippines -- I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school, with my ruffled socks and light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so to her this is everything.

"But because I'm emotional does not mean I'm satisfied. So next round, let's go!"

Eala's 6-2, 7-5 victory over Swiatek in Miami last year transformed her profile, particularly in the Philippines, where she became a national sporting sensation. Since then, the 21-year-old has reached the Eastbourne final on grass, won two WTA 125 titles -- including Birmingham four weeks ago -- and continued to prove she can challenge the game's biggest names.

Though her career high is No. 29 and she's currently ranked No. 32, Eala is now 7-4 against Top 10 opponents, including 3-0 on grass this season. She also improved to 2-1 against Swiatek.

However, Saturday's victory was Eala's first signature win at a Grand Slam. Before this year's Wimbledon, she owned a 1-5 record in major main draws.

"How many times have I dreamed of opportunities like this?" she said. "When I have my opportunities I have to take it. You know, they're blessings -- being here is a blessing. I worked super, super hard just to get here and I'm taking it. If I have the chance, I'm taking it.

"This goes out to [the Filipino fans], this goes out to my family, this goes out to all the little girls with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks."

Eala will look to extend her breakthrough run against No. 13 seed Jasmine Paolini, who needed just 66 minutes to defeat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-2.

Paolini, the 2024 finalist, conceded just 11 points on serve in total, and saved both of the break points she faced. She also won 10 out of 12 points at net en route to reaching the second week of a major for the sixth time, and first since Roland Garros 2025. The Italian also levelled her head-to-head against Sakkari at 3-3 in their first encounter on grass.

Eala was the victor in her only previous meeting with Paolini, saving two set points in the second set to win 6-1, 7-6(5) in the Dubai second round this February.

Momentum goes back and forth in nailbiting first set

The opening set of Eala's win was an instant classic. Momentum swung back and forth between the two competitors as each responded to the other by raising their game. Swiatek struck first, nailing a forehand pass on the line to break for 2-1. Eala immediately broke back, showing off her tactical acumen by bringing up break point with a high moonball return -- then nailing an angled pass off Swiatek's drive volley.

Superb returning enabled Eala to break again for 5-3, where she held her first set point. But Swiatek locked in to produce a trio of consecutive forehand winners to escape, and the Pole levelled at 5-5.

Swiatek was unable to press her momentum further, squandering a break point for 6-5 with a missed return, and entering the tiebreak there was nothing between the pair. Eala built a 5-2 lead courtesy of more relentless returning, only for Swiatek to hit her stride with a four-point run to reach set point.

Eala saved that with an unreturned serve, another as Swiatek netted a forehand, and finally sealed her fourth set point as Swiatek mishit a forehand long.

"I was just thinking one point at a time," Eala said in her press conference. "I think when you think it's 9-9 or 10-9, I think you start to kind of crumble a little bit. One point at a time, it helps. At the end of the day, Iga is such an amazing player, so you never really know what's going to happen.

"Once I saw my opportunities or once I see the ball coming, I go for it. Not much thinking. It's more instinct, I would say."

Eala takes control, holds Swiatek off in second set

Eala pressed her foot to the floor to keep building on her advantage in the second set. All facets of her game were in top form: brilliant defense to elicit a key Swiatek error en route to the first break, a pair of aces to reach 2-0 and two brilliant passing shots to break again for 3-0.

Eala even managed to keep a rally going after slipping, sticking her racquet out while prone on the grass and somehow getting the ball back in play. Swiatek won that rally, and engaged Eala in the first real tussle of the set in that game -- but Eala navigated three deuces and saved a break point to get out to 4-0.

The defending champion wasn't going down quickly. Swiatek got one of the breaks back, then forced Eala through a six-deuce marathon in the final game. Both the tension and the quality rose -- Eala saved four break-back points, while Swiatek's backhand winner to save a first match point was one of her finest shots of the day. But the distance was too great to make up: on her third match point, Eala put away a forehand winner, her 24th of the day, for both a personal and national milestone.

Key numbers from the match

Ultimately, Eala played a cleaner match, with 24 winners to 21 unforced errors compared to Swiatek's 32 winners and 44 unforced errors. But the match was also decided by tactical choices and execution on important points. Eala was able to rise to the occasion to convert five out of seven break points -- while also saving eight out of 11 against her.

Swiatek sought to counter Eala's baseline power with forays to the net, but more often than not this strategy backfired: she won just nine out of 20 net points, and made frequent errors on seemingly simple putaways -- not least two wildly shanked drive volleys. When Swiatek did land her volleys, they played into Eala's fondness for angled passing shots.

Eala, whose serve has long been seen as the most attackable element of her game, has demonstrated real improvement in the delivery over this year's grass season. She fired four aces in total today, and protected her second serve sufficiently well, winning 55% of points behind it compared to Swiatek's 32% behind hers.