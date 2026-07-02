'Philippines in Wimbledon, it means so much': Eala achieves history once more

Alexandra Eala became the first Filipina to reach the third round at a Grand Slam at the Open Era, wearing a embroidered Tagalog message on her visor. Learn more of Eala's newest mantra and how it fits the larger picture of her career and country.

WIMBLEDON -- From a distance, it appears the Philippines' Alexandra Eala is wearing just a typical white Nike visor with her all-white dress at Wimbledon.

But the closer and closer you get, an embroidered Tagalog message starts to shine through the light: Kapag lumago, hindi na hihinto.

Translated, that's: Once it grows, it cannot be stopped.

The Tagalog quote sums up Eala's blossoming career perfectly.

Thursday, with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Maya Joint, the World No. 32 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz became the first Filipina to reach a third round of a Grand Slam in the Open Era. In November, she became to first player from her country to crack the top 50, and in June 2025, she was the first Filipina to reach a WTA Tour singles final, at Eastbourne. The lefty's still just 20 years old.

"It sounds super impactful," Eala said to press on advancing to the third round. "It's an amazing thing for me to be able to do that for my country, but I guess it's also very emotional every time I'm able to pass a new step or break new ground, just because it's also personal goals and personal achievements.

"It's things that I have been working really hard for. It's things that my team has been working really hard for. I really appreciate that I'm able to share this with the nation, but I think first and foremost it makes me super proud because of the work that I've put in."

SEE: A sit-down in Stuttgart: Eala on embracing stardom, Filipino passion and more

Eala's still looking for her first tour-level title. Her win Thursday was a vengeance as Joint defeated Eala in that Eastbourne final, but Eala is still early in her career with a never-ending highway of opportunity ahead of her.

The visor was part of a gesture from Eala's primary clothing sponsor, Nike, she said to press. The design honed in on theme of sharing Filipina culture and the mantra was a continuation of the sampaguita flower Eala proudly wore last year in London. During her press conference Thursday, Eala also wore a pink sweatshirt with the same expression.

"I think it's so sentimental to be able wear things or I guess to carry parts of my culture with me on court, because of course it's a huge reason as to who I am," Eala said. "I think where I come from is a big part of who I am and a big part of who I want to become in the future."

The Tagalog message can also symbolize Eala's ever-growing fan base. From Melbourne to Miami to Dubai and now London, Filipinos are everywhere -- loud and proud -- and some will wait in long queues at courts just to get a spot and watch. Eala, the No. 29 seed, will face World No. 3 and defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

"For me to be able to represent the Philippines in Wimbledon, and in the biggest stages in the world, it means so much to me."

Throughout her journey, Eala remains committed to herself, true to who she is. She knows at the end of the day, her personal goals in tennis and off-the-court take the utmost priority, but she's grateful to share it with her culture and country alongside her and recognizes the weight of that as a professional athlete.

"I think one of the biggest things that makes it natural and easier to handle is that it's genuine," Eala said. "My whole story is very genuine. It's very close to my heart. I'm not trying to be anyone who I'm not. I'm not trying to stray from my values.

"There's pressure in everyday life, and even more so as a competitive athlete. I think in that regard, everybody, all of you guys probably, you have had to find your way to work around pressure. It's no different with me."