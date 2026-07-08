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Player Feature

Kostyuk dedicates Wimbledon semifinal run to mom, 89-year-old grandpa

Author: Brad Kallet
Player Feature
2m read 08 Jul 2026 5h ago
marta kostyuk wimbledon 2026
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

With her commanding win over Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday, Marta Kostyuk is into her second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal, and first Wimbledon semifinal.

She's now won 21 of her last 22 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matches dating back to April, during which she's arguably been the best player in the world.

And now she's one match away from making history as the first Ukrainian to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

After the match, Kostyuk expressed hope that her recent success would provide some inspiration and pleasure to the people of Ukraine, whom she's supported tirelessly over the last few years in the midst of continued attacks. She also shouted out her mom and 89-year-old grandfather, both of whom she dedicated this Wimbledon semifinal run to.

"I'm so happy I'm able to do this while my grandpa is still alive," said Kostyuk, currently No. 13 in the PIF WTA Rankings. "He's 89 years old. He's texting me after every single match, telling me what I should do better. I mean, these past few matches he didn't. He was just super proud, telling me how good I'm playing. 

"I didn't get a lot of messages from him like this in my life. I'm very happy that they get to witness this."

Kostyuk mentioned that she's been trying to tune out the news, in an effort to focus solely on her tennis and the task at hand. But it's impossible to disconnect completely, and she still wants to keep abreast of what's happening at home. Earlier this week there was an attack about 5 kilometers from where her parents live, she said. 

"I think they sacrificed so much time and energy and themselves for my tennis, for my career," Kostyuk said of her mom and grandfather. "They still do. They're back home now. I feel like they deserve it as much as I do."

Kostyuk will play Linda Noskova, a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist, on Thursday.

Kostyuk has played Noskova just once before, back in the spring. She beat her in the Madrid quarterfinals 7-6 (1), 6-0, on clay. The winner of that match, regardless of what happens in the final, will move into the Top 10.

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