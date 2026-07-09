Ostapenko, Arevalo rally to win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

Jelena Ostapenko and Marcelo Arevalo claimed the Wimbledon mixed doubles title after rallying from a set and a break down to defeat Storm Hunter and Marc Polmans 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in Thursday's final.

Hunter and Polmans controlled the opening stages of the match, taking the first set 6-4 before breaking early in the second to build a 3-1 lead. Ostapenko and Arevalo responded in emphatic fashion, winning six of the next eight games. They broke serve twice to capture the second set 7-5 and force a decider.

With the Centre Court roof closed before the third set, Ostapenko and Arevalo maintained their momentum. They secured breaks in the fourth and eighth games to seal the comeback victory in 1 hour, 56 minutes.

Our first champions of 2026 🏆 🏆



Jelena Ostapenko and Marcelo Arevalo win the Mixed Doubles Championship 🇸🇻 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/nweQ30e4bv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026

The title was the first Grand Slam mixed doubles crown for both players. Arevalo became the first player from El Salvador to win a Wimbledon title and collected his third Grand Slam doubles title overall after winning the 2022 and 2024 Roland Garros men's doubles titles. He also advanced to the Wimbledon men's doubles final alongside Mate Pavic and will have the opportunity to add another trophy.

"Becoming a Grand Slam champion is just a dream for everybody" - Aravelo

"I'm extremely happy," Arevalo told the media in the post-match press conference. "Honestly, I think becoming a Grand Slam champion is just a dream for everybody. I think that's what we dream when we are childs, when we start playing tennis. Doing it here at Wimbledon, I think it means a little bit more. It's just an amazing tournament. It's a lot of history here, like Centre Court. You can feel that aura, that good energy. When you think back and you start just thinking all the players that went through that court, all those amazing finals, long finals, big matches, history, and just being part of that history, it's something that's amazing for me, I believe also for Jelena."

"Of course, winning Wimbledon is special" - Ostapenko

For Ostapenko, it was her first Wimbledon title. The Latvian previously won the 2017 French Open singles title and the 2024 U.S. Open women's doubles title.

"It's been a great week," Ostapenk told the media after the win. "Now I am Grand Slam champion in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. I think it's great to win all the categories. I think we play really well with Marcelo. I really enjoy it. We have a lot of fun on the court. Of course, winning Wimbledon is special."