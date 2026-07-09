Sabalenka, Rybakina, Swiatek, Pegula, Gauff headline Toronto field

Nine of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will be in Toronto for next month's National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field, and she'll be joined by Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

The lone Top 10 absence is defending champion Victoria Mboko, who suffered an MCL injury at Queen's Club and missed the rest of the Grass-Court Swing.

"Some tournaments mean a little more than others," the World No. 10 wrote in an Instagram post this week. "But the @nbotoronto means everything to me. Not being able to play at home this summer in front of the people I love and with the support of the Toronto crowd is deeply disappointing as it has been something I’ve been looking so much forward to.

"I am sharing this message with you as this is a part of my journey, one that has just started. I will be back…!❤️"

Renata Zarazua will replace Mboko in the draw.

Other notable WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz players in the field include Belinda Bencic, Linda Noskova, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, Diana Shnaider, Iva Jovic, Jasmine Paolini, Madison Keys and Alexandra Eala.

There are 72 direct entrants in the 96-player draw. The last direct entrant is Anna Bondar, and the first five main-draw alternates are Eva Lys, Tamara Korpatsch, Taylor Townsend, Alycia Parks and Yulia Putintseva.

There will be 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards, one of which was awarded to seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who won the National Bank Open in 2019, also received a wild card. The final six wild cards we be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to Andreescu, past champions in this year's field include Bencic (2015), Svitolina (2017) and Pegula (2023 and 2024).

The National Bank Open is the first of two WTA 1000 tournaments during the WTA Tour's Hard-Court Swing, along with the Cincinnati Open.

The tournament will get underway on Sunday, August 2 and run through Thursday, August 13. The draw will be revealed on Friday, July 31 at noon.