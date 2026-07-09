Making the case for Muchova and Noskova in the Wimbledon final

It will be an all-Czech final at the All England Club on Saturday, a first in Wimbledon history and Grand Slam history.

World No. 9 Karolina Muchova will take on World No. 12 Linda Noskova (not before 4 p.m. local, 11 a.m. ET) in what will be a defining career moment for the winner. We will have a first-time Grand Slam champion at the conclusion of the match, and a 10th Wimbledon champion in as many years.

Muchova clinched her spot in the final first on Thursday, going the distance with Coco Gauff and saving a match point before eking out a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10) win in an instant Wimbledon classic.

Noskova's semifinal victory was more straightforward, but no less impressive. The 21-year-old defeated Marta Kostyuk, winner of 21 of her last 22 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matches, 6-4, 6-4 to book a spot in her first career Grand Slam final.

Ahead of Saturday's final, we make the case for both players.

The Case for Karolina Muchova

Though both players are looking for their first Grand Slam, Muchova has the edge in experience coming into this final. Unlike Noskova, who had never been past the quarterfinals at a major before this tournament, Muchova has reached the semis of a Grand Slam five times, and is a former Roland Garros finalist. And her creativity, variety and all-court ability have been exceptionally suited to the grass over the past month. She's now won 10 in a row and 11 of her last 12 during the Grass-Court Swing, including a title in Bad Homburg, and has beaten three Grand Slam champions in a row to get to the final.

The last of those three matches, against Gauff, was the most impressive. The four-time Grand Slam champion came into the semifinal with a four-match winning streak in three-setters, and a 13-2 record in her last 15 three-setters at majors. The match seemed to be following that script, as Gauff took the second set with ease and looked strong in the third. But in the deciding tiebreaker, Muchova did what she's done all tournament: play aggressive, go to the net and take chances. And it proved effective again, against one of the most clutch players and fiercest competitors in the world.

"In my head, [I] was just like, I have to keep hitting," she said. "I was telling myself if I'm going to lose this, I want to lose on my own terms. My terms is going forward, playing aggressive, going to the net."

Muchova persevered in that tiebreaker despite what appeared to be a cramp, or perhaps an ab injury, but she maintains that she's fully healthy heading into Saturday's title match.

"I had a stitch," she clarified. "I didn't have anything with my ab. I just couldn't catch my breath. I was just trying to massage it a little bit to get it away."

Though this will be their first meeting on grass, Muchova will fondly recall her lone match against Noskova, at the US Open last year. After losing the first set in a tiebreaker, she rallied to take the next two for the 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 win.

Muchova is now 29-0 this season when taking the first set. If she gets off to a fast start and creates some breathing room, odds are she'll finish the job and win her first major.

The Case for Linda Noskova

Noskova has been the only player to match Muchova's success during the Grass-Court Swing, with an identical 11-1 record and a title at a WTA 500 warm-up tournament, in Berlin.

And while her run to the Wimbledon final is a new development, her brilliance on grass is not. Since 2025, no player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz has won more matches on grass (19) than Noskova.

Muchova had a scare in the semifinals, and it's easy to forget that Noskova had one of her own earlier in the tournament. After beating Camila Osorio in three sets in the second round, she needed to save a match point and gut out an 11-9 third-set tiebreaker against Sorana Cirstea to claw her way into the second week.

Since then, though, it's been smooth sailing for Noskova, who made her Top 10 debut last month. She beat a pair of veterans in Madison Keys and Elise Mertens before knocking off Kostyuk, arguably the hottest player in the world since April, in a statement win. The scoreline of that match doesn't tell the story of how clutch a performance it was for Noskova. There were no saved match points or set points, but Noskova dug deep in the most critical moments, breaking serve in the final game of both sets.

Her serve was steady all match, winning 74 percent of her first-serve points and 58 percent of her second-serve points.

She'll rely on it to give her an advantage in the final against Muchova.

"I have been working on my serve for a couple of years now," she told reporters. "It has been a great help for me lately. Obviously on grass courts or hard courts, you can use your serve as the most powerful tool. I always try to just focus on myself when I have my service game.

"Whatever happens on the return games happens. It's not really in my power all the time. But my serve is what I focus the most on."

Beyond the serve, Noskova has also shown her adeptness at net, and like Muchova, she can win points from anywhere and everyone on court. Her backhand, reliable and powerful, is also a weapon. And throughout the Grass-Court Swing, she's been able to neutralize a variety of playing styles, from the relentless grinding of Jessica Pegula to the power of Keys and Kostyuk.

Muchova will present a different challenge, but Noskova enters this match with the belief that she can beat anyone.

"When I play my best, I know that I can play with the best players in the world and have a great result," she said.