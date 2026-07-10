Wimbledon queen Virginia Wade receives British honor for services to tennis, charity

NEW YORK -- WTA legend Virginia Wade was presented with the badge of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) on June 9, in recognition of services rendered to British tennis and charity.

Wade was named a recipient of a CBE in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours 2025. This week’s ceremony saw Oliver Christian MVO, His Majesty’s Consul General to New York and Trade Commissioner for North America, formally present the three-time Grand Slam singles champion with the badge of the Order, on behalf of King Charles III.

“I was honoured to present Virginia with the CBE insignia and to celebrate her awe-inspiring career not only as a tennis player, but as a dedicated champion of tennis-related charities on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Christian, who hosted the investiture at his official Manhattan residence.

During her stellar playing career, Bournemouth-born Wade ranked as high as World No. 2 and won 55 singles titles on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, including the US Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1972 and Wimbledon in 1977. She also won four Grand Slam doubles titles and remains the only British woman to capture titles at all four majors.

Currently, she serves as patron of Give It Your Max (a UK-based children’s tennis charity), Vice President of the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, and is a longtime supporter of the City Parks Foundation in New York City.

“I am truly delighted to receive this prestigious honour, symbolizing the love and affection I have for my country,” Wade said.

“My tennis career was highlighted annually by playing in team events representing Great Britain for 21 years. Not only is this a reward for me, but I hope it might serve to inspire other British female athletes in their quests for success.”

Virginia Wade (left) and Kathy Rinaldi attend the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Aug. 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Wade was previously honored by Queen Elizabeth II with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) and an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire). The MBE is a British order of chivalry established in 1917 to recognize outstanding civilian and military service.

“I am delighted to congratulate Virginia on receiving this award -- and during Wimbledon, where she secured her iconic victory in 1977,” said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA.

“Virginia is one of the greatest British players of all-time and, as a founding member of the WTA, among the group of women who was in the room when it all began.”

Generations of players, including Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver, Francoise Dürr, Judy Dalton, Kathy Rinaldi, Katrina Adams and Annabel Croft sent congratulatory videos that were played at the New York event.

Annabel Croft congratulates Virginia Wade on high British honor

“Congratulations on your CBE, Virginia – it is so well deserved,” said fellow Briton Croft.

“I can remember watching you as an 11-year-old, beating Chris Evert out on Centre Court. You inspired me to take up the sport and want to play at Wimbledon. You were also the most amazing captain at what was then called Fed Cup.”

In 1983, Wade was winding down her playing career when she faced a 14-year-old Rinaldi in the Wightman Cup, a longstanding annual team competition between Great Britain and the United States.

“You’ve been such a support to me, and others, and such a great ambassador for our sport as well,” said Rinaldi in her message. “I just want you to know, you’ve always been Queen Virginia to me -- and always will be!”