The best moments from the Wimbledon quarters and semis

And then there were two.

The Wimbledon final will be decided on Saturday in a match between two Czech players, the first time that's happened in Wimbledon history and Grand Slam history.

Karolina Muchova, who saved a match point against Coco Gauff in the semifinals, will take on countrywoman Linda Noskova in a final that few could have predicted before the tournament started. Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk, who had won 21 of 22 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matches, in the second semifinal on Thursday to book a spot in her first major final.

There were 12 players still alive in the draw at the start of Week 2. As it's been whittled down to the final two, here were the most memorable and notable moments from the All England Club in the second week of action.

Match of the Week

Karolina Muchova d. Coco Gauff, semifinals

In what will go down as a Wimbledon classic, Muchova outlasted Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10) in a match that lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Muchova was in the driver's seat early on, as she came into the match with a 28-0 record in 2026 when taking the first set. But Gauff, who had won four consecutive three-setters to get the semis, flipped the script in the second set. Gauff has emerged as one of the most dependable three-set players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, winning 13 of her last 15 three-set matches at majors coming into this match.

It went to a super tiebreaker, and Muchova jumped out to a 6-3 lead. Gauff battled back, as she always seems to do, and gained a match point at 9-8. She missed a drop shot that would have sent her to the final, and four points later Muchova won it with a backhand down the line that Gauff hit into the net.

Muchova advanced to her first Wimbledon final, and second career Grand Slam final.

Shot of the Week

Karolina Muchova's diving volley

The super tiebreaker between Muchova and Gauff was high drama, with a healthy mix of fearless shot-making and exceptional defense.

At 4-3 in the tiebreaker, with Muchova on serve, she hit a forehand into the corner that sent Gauff on the run. Gauff dug it out and belted it crosscourt. Muchova, with perfect anticipation and instincts, hit a diving volley for the winner.

Point of the Week

Coco wins at the net

Earlier in the third set, with Gauff needing one more point to level it at 4-all, she hit a drop shot to bring Muchova in, then showed off her variety and arsenal of weapons at the net, winning the point with a volley winner that Muchova couldn't get a racquet on.

Breakthrough of the Week

Noskova's first Grand Slam final

It will be a monumental breakthrough, and a career-defining moment, for whomever wins the final on Saturday. But leading up the final, it's Noskova who's made the biggest leap this week.

Prior to this tournament, the 21-year-old had never been past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam, and she reached that stage just once, at the 2024 Australian Open. In fact, she'd only been to the fourth round twice.

Noskova entered new territory with the win over Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals, and built on that by defeating Kostyuk.

The run of her career comes on the heels of her second career title in Berlin last month, and subsequent debut in the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Social Moment of the Week

Jasmine Paolini starstruck by Roger Federer on Centre Court

OK, so this technically happened in the fourth round. But since it was in Week 2, we're counting it.

After beating Alexandra Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals, the former Wimbledon finalist addressed Federer, who watched the match in the Royal Box.

"I want to thank you, Roger Federer, because he's my idol," Paolini said, to which Federer showed his appreciation and gratitude. "It was tough. I was like, during the match, 'Please stay focused. Stay focused. Don't think about [him being] here.'

"I was watching all the finals and all the tournaments he was playing here, so it's an amazing feeling. But I would like to thank everybody who is here."

Quote of the Week

"I'm super happy with how I deal with the losses. I mean, it's one thing to talk about this, but then once you lose, it's how you deal with it. Right now I'm sitting here and I really feel like I won today." - Kostyuk, after the loss to Noskova, on her improved mindset

Stat of the Week

Match-point first

Gauff's loss in the semifinals marked the first time in her professional career that she lost after having a match point.