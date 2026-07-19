Iasi final between Badosa, Sherif postponed to Monday due to heavy rain

The singles final of the UniCredi Iasi Open between Paula Badosa and Mayar Sherif will take place on Monday after heavy rain doused the third-largest city in eastern Romania all throughout Sunday.

The final pits two players who have rediscovered their top form on clay courts against each other. Former World No. 2 Badosa is on a nine-match winning streak, having won the WTA 125 Nordea Open last week, while Sherif beat two seeds -- No. 9 Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals and No. 3 seed Oleksandra Olinyikova in the semis -- to reach her fourth career singles final at tour level.

Both Badosa and Sherif are contesting their first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz singles final at the WTA 250 level or higher since 2024.

In between the rain on Sunday, Anastasia Detiuc and Irina Khromacheva defeated Alina Charaeva and Zhibek Kulambayeva to win the doubles title 4–6, 6–2, [10–5].

No. 3 seeds Detiuc and Khromacheva first linked up in May, and reached the semifinals in both Rabat and 's-Hertogenbosch before giving eventual Wimbledon champions Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic all they could handle in the third round at the All England Club -- leading by a set and a break before losing.

Each woman now owns two doubles titles this season, with different partners.