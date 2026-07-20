Summer lovin'! Boulter, Kasatkina and more WTA stars get married

The dog days of summer have been proving a popular time to say "I do!" for the stars of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

At least six WTA players have tied the knot over the past week, with weddings spanning intimate ceremonies and lavish, multi-day celebrations. From major champions to doubles aces, love has taken center stage during the tour's midsummer swing as players traded tennis kits for wedding attire.

Katie Boulter

he touring power couple of Katie Boulter and ATP World No. 5 Alex de Minaur first tied the knot in front of their family and friends an intimate ceremony in the Leicestershire village of Woodhouse, where Boulter grew up, and then a three-day celebration for a wider circle of family and friends in Tuscany just over a week later.

TAs shared exclusively in British Vogue, Boulter hand-stitched a piece of fabric from her late grandmother’s wedding dress into her own custom lace gown, and the couple's dog Poppy served as ring bearer. Boulter's fellow British pros Jodie Burrage, Freya Christie and Laura Robson were among her bridesmaids.

Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina married her longtime partner, former Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, in a seaside ceremony in Greece following Wimbledon.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2025, opted for coordinating black outfits while their guests wore shades of white, sharing photos afterward with the caption: "The best day of our lives."

The affair was attended by several fellow WTA pros, including Mirra Andreeva, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Nadia Kichenok and Kamilla Rakhimova.

Tereza Mihalikova

Tereza Mihalikova also had the tour well-represented at her wedding, as Hungary's Anna Bondar shared behind-the-scenes photos from the 28-year-old's big day. Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova was also one of Mihalikova's bridesmaids, as were her regular doubles partner Olivia Nicholls and Billie Jean King King Cup teammate Rebecca Sramkova.

After the pair won the title together at the Queen's Club ahead of Wimbledon, Nicholls shared how their closed off-court bond "makes a huge difference to the whole experience" of traveling the world on tour.

"I didn't actually know her at all until we started playing doubles together two years ago," she said in an interview with the BBC. "We have been a huge part of each other's lives since and formed an incredible friendship ... I'm really excited to share their special day together."

Asia Muhammad

Days after American ATP pro Tommy Paul tied the knot on Long Island, the U.S. contingent came together again north of the border to celebrate Asia Muhammad's nuptials with her longtime beau James Cross at the five-star Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver.

The couple first met as teenagers on tennis courts in Las Vegas, and officially wed at the famed Van Dusen Gardens before their "garden chic" welcome party and black-tie reception.

Jennifer Brady, Desirae Krawczyk, Jessica Pegula and Grace Min were all there, and Eugenie Bouchard and Alexa Guarachi also attended.

Bernarda Pera

Bernarda Pera married longtime partner Kristijan Krajina, a professional basketball player, in a ceremony in their native Croatia.

The pair began dating in 2018, and got engaged at the end of 2025 in Chinese Taipei, per a post on the two-time WTA title-winner's Instagram.

Attendees included recently-crowned Wimbledon doubles champion Kristina Mladenovic was among the attendees at the seaside celebration in Zadar, Pera's birth city.

Liudmila Samsonova

Liudmila Samsonova wed her longtime partner Alessandro Dumitrache, who has also served as her coach, in Rome.

The couple shared glimpses of their special day on Instagram stories, where Samsonova was seen wearing not a traditional wedding dress, but a bridal ensemble of wide-leg trousers and an overskirt.

Their engagement was also announced last December, when Samsonova posted about starting a “new chapter," leading to their wedding seven months later.