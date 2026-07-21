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Tournament News

Back-to-back champion Sabalenka tops 2026 US Open entry list

Author: Cole Bambini
Tournament News
1m read 21 Jul 2026 49m ago
Aryna Sabalenka, US Open Day 14
Jimmie48/WTA

Two-time reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka leads the main-draw entry list for the 2026 US Open, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

The World No. 1, who won her third and fourth Grand Slam titles at New York in 2024 and 2025, tops the list of 104 direct entrants. They will be joined by 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards to be announced closer to the tournament to round out the 128-player singles field. 

Sabalenka is one of 29 of the top 30 players in the PIF WTA Rankings that will compete in the season's final Grand Slam, including the entire top 10. Victoria Mboko, the World No. 12 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, was not featured in the initial list as a result of her continuing lower-body injury suffered at Queen's Club that has sidelined her since. 

Joining Sabalenka from the top 10 is Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula, 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff and Roland Garros victor Mirra Andreeva.

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova entered as the sixth highest ranked player, followed by All England Club champion Linda Noskova, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, last year's New York finalist Amanda Anisimova and Elina Svitolina to complete the top 10. 

Sabalenka, Gauff and Swiatek are three of the five past winners of the event to directly enter, accompanied by two-time winner Naomi Osaka and 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. Bianca Andreescu, who won the Slam in 2019, is currently in the qualifying field. 

Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez and Karolina Pliskova join Sabalenka and Pegula as past runner-ups that will return to New York.  

Currently, the last direct entrant is World No. 102 Anastasia Zakhorova, with the first three alternates being Germany's Ella Seidel, France's Elsa Jacquemot and Anna Blinkova. Furthermore, five players are in the main draw with protected rankings: Lois Boisson, Irina-Camelia Begu, Aoi Ito, Jil Teichmann and Mananchaya Sawangkaew. 

The full US Open entry list can be found on the USTA's website here. Seeding will be determined closer to the tournament's start. 

 

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