Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff headline past winners on Cincinnati entry list

The entire top 10 and 75 of the top 77 players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will be in action at the 2026 Cincinnati Open, the entry list revealed.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka tops the pack and is joined by Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Elina Svitolina from the top 10.

Swiatek (2025), Sabalenka (2024) and Gauff (2023) are all former winners returning to Cincinnati with direct entry alongside Madison Keys (2019) and Karolina Pliskova (2016). Naomi Osaka (2020) and Jasmine Paolini (2025) accompany Pegula (2024) and Muchova (2023) as past finalists in the stacked field.

Marta Kostyuk, Belinda Bencic, Iva Jovic, Sorana Cirstea, Diana Shnaider, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Kalinskaya round out the top 20, while Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova are the other two of the 10 Grand Slam champions slated to compete.

In Cincinnati, there will be a 96-player singles draw with 75 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers, eight wild cards and one special exemption.

The two top 75 players to not enter the main draw are No. 12 Victoria Mboko and No. 34 Hailey Baptiste. Mboko remains sidelined with a continuing MCL injury that she suffered at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, while Baptiste is out for the season with an ACL injury from Roland Garros.

Furthermore, Lois Boisson, who used her protected ranking to directly enter, withdrew and is now replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova in the main draw.

The next eight alternates to the main draw in case of additional withdrawals are as follows:

Maria Timofeeva

Taylor Townsend

Simona Waltert

Yulia Putintseva

Renata Zarazua

Lilli Tagger

Eva Lys

Solana Sierra

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The Cincinnati Open will begin main-draw play from the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio on August 13 with the singles final held on August 23.

Click here to see the full Cincinnati entry list, subject to change. The eight wild cards will be announced closer to the tournament's start.