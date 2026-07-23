Washington DC 411: Dates, draws, schedule, prize money and more

After a few weeks of 250 events, the Hard-Court Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz ramps up with the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open.

Three past Washington champions and four Grand Slam winners are heading to the United States capital, seeking a strong boost with the swing's two 1000 events and the US Open fast approaching.

Here is everything you need to know about Washington:

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play from Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in northwest Washington begins on Monday, July 27 with singles qualifying held over the weekend. The tournament ends with the singles final on Sunday, August 2, not before 2:30 p.m. EST, with the doubles final slated for Saturday, August 1 at 12 p.m.

Here are the scheduled dates for each of the draws:

Singles

First round: July 27-28

Second round: July 29-30

Quarterfinals: July 31

Semifinals: August 1

Final: August 2

Doubles

First round: July 27-28

Quarterfinals: July 29-30

Semifinals: July 31

Final: August 1

What is the singles draw and who are some of the stars competing?

In Washington, there will be a 28-player singles draw, with the top four seeds earning byes into the second round. The 28-player field consists of 20 direct entrants, four wild cards and four qualifiers.

The draw ceremony will be held Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. local time (8 p.m. BST).

World No. 3 and 2019 champion Jessica Pegula comes to her nation's capital as the top seed, entering as a top 30 replacement player. She joins Leylah Fernandez (2025) and Liudmila Samsonova (2022) as former champions slated to compete.

Elina Svitolina is the second top 10 player in the field, while Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin are Grand Slam champions in the mix.

Direct entrants:

Jessica Pegula (top 30 replacement player)

Elina Svitolina

Naomi Osaka

Diana Shnaider

Anna Kalinskaya

Madison Keys

Leylah Fernandez

Clara Tauson

Emma Navarro

Anastasia Potapova

Ann Li

Alexandra Eala

Cristina Bucsa

Xinyu Wang

Liudmila Samsonova

Janice Tjen

Wild cards: Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Qinwen Zheng, TBD

Withdrawals: Marta Kostyuk, Iva Jovic, Jasmine Paolini, Katerina Siniakova, Jaqueline Cristian

Moved in: Magdalena Frech, Sara Bejlek, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Magda Linette

Next four alternates: Katie Boulter, Shuai Zhang, Daria Kasatkina, Kamilla Rakhimova

In doubles, Eala and Williams also received a wild card to compete together. Entry lists are subject to change.

Who are the defending champions?

Then-World No. 36 Fernandez secured her fourth career WTA singles title in a quick 6-1, 6-2 win over Kalinskaya in just 1 hour and 9 minutes.

The Canadian became the first player from her country to win the event, capping off an incredible week the ended a title drought as Fernandez had last won a title in Hong Kong in 2023. To reach the final, she topped the likes of Maya Joint, Pegula, Taylor Townsend and Elena Rybakina.

"The match was very solid from my part," Fernandez said in her post-match press conference. "I was very happy the way that I held my nerves. I was definitely very nervous in the beginning, but I got to play my game in the important points and kind of push through those nerves, so I was super happy about that."

In doubles, Townsend and Zhang bolted past Kenin and Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-1 to capture to the doubles crown.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

In Washington, a total of $1,637,982 is available in prize money. As with all WTA 500 events, 500 ranking points are on the table in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Here is a breakdown of the ranking points and prize money for each round in both draws:

Singles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 1 | $17,440

Second round: 60 | $24,474

Quarterfinal: 108 | $47,750

Semifinal: 195 | $90,900

Finalist: 325 | $155,000

Champion: 500 | $252,000

Doubles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 1 | $9,210

Quarterfinal: 108 | $15,140

Semifinal: 195 | $29,490

Finalist: 325 | $50,790

Champion: 500 | $83,500