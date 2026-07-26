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Match Reaction

Tagger completes breakthrough week with first WTA title in Prague

Match Reaction
1m read 26 Jul 2026 4h ago
Lilli Tagger, Prague 2026

Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger rallied from an early deficit to defeat Ukraine's Daria Snigur on Sunday and capture her first WTA Tour singles title at the Livesport Prague Open.

No. 8 seed Snigur broke early and built a 5-2 lead in the opening set before the 18-year-old Tagger found her rhythm. The Austrian won three straight games to level the set at 5-5 before taking the tiebreak 7-3.

Tagger carried the momentum into the second set, breaking serve to move ahead 3-1 and never looked back. She sealed a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory in 1 hour, 29 minutes.

The youngest player currently ranked inside the Top 100 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, Tagger fired nine aces and converted three of seven break-point opportunities. Snigur, playing in her first WTA Tour singles final, hit one ace, seven double faults and converted one of two break-point chances.

The victory was Tagger's third win over a seeded opponent during the tournament, following victories over No. 3 seed Sara Bejlek and No. 2 seed Barbora Krejcikova.

She became the first Austrian to win the Prague title and only the second teenager, after Mirra Andreeva, to win a WTA singles title in 2026.

Ranked outside the Top 500 at this time last year, Tagger is the lowest-ranked player to win the Prague title and is projected to break into the Top 50 for the first time when the WTA rankings are updated Monday.

WTA Staff

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