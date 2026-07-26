Korpatsch becomes first German champion in Hamburg since Graf

The MSC Hamburg Ladies Open has a German champion for the first time in 34 years.

Tamara Korpatsch defeated Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday's final to become the first home champion at Am Rothenbaum since Stefanie Graf completed a run of six straight titles from 1987-92. Korpatsch also ended a streak of four consecutive runner-up finishes for German players at the tournament, sealing the victory in 1 hour, 28 minutes.

Graf finished runner-up in 1993 and 1994, and since Hamburg returned to the WTA calendar in 2021 after an 18-year hiatus, Andrea Petkovic and Noma Noha Akugue had also fallen short in the final.

Korpatsch now owns two WTA singles titles after also winning the 2023 Transylvania Open. Bondar, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 in WTA singles finals after finishing runner-up in Hamburg for the second straight year.

Korpatsch entered the final with a 4-0 head-to-head record against Bondar, which included three straight-sets wins on clay. That trend continued in the biggest match between the two to date. Korpatsch won the match's first three games, and later in the second set, finished proceedings by winning five of the last six games.

The milestone for German tennis also brings several personal milestones for Korpatsch, who was born in Hamburg. She will soar past her previous career high in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday, cracking the Top 50 for the first time in her career at age 31. Her previous career-best of No. 71 came in October of 2023.

In the doubles final, the all-Slovenian pair of Dalila Jakupovic and Nika Radisic came from behind to defeat No. 1 seeds Magali Kempen and Alexandra Panova. After not only trailing by a set, they came from 5-2 down in the deciding match tiebreak to win 5-7, 6-3, [10-5] to give the 35-year-old Jakupovic her first tour-level title in eight years, and Radisic her first.