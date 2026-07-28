By the numbers: Samsonova puts third-set woes behind her in Washington upset of Keys

Liudmila Samsonova has endured her fair share of third-set struggles this season, but she flipped the script Monday night in Washington, D.C., winning the last four games from 4-2 down in the decider to upset No. 6 seed Madison Keys, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Washington: Scores | Order of play | Draws

"I didn't expect to be here today, honestly," Samsonova said in her on-court interview. "I was just trying to be positive and (fight) until the end. And then how it goes, it goes."

This time, it went her way. Samsonova's second win over Keys at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level sends her into the second round, where she'll face the winner of Wang Xinyu and Julieta Pareja.

Hard fought victory 🔥🔥🔥



Former DC Champion @LiudaSamsonova comes back to defeat Keys in a three set battle 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/cdVPj7eeNA — wta (@WTA) July 28, 2026

Samsonova opened with sharp ball-striking and led 3-2, but missed chances on early break points proved costly. Keys won the last four games -- and 13 of the final 15 points -- to take the first set, a surge that began when Keys broke from 40-0 down for a 4-3 lead.

Remember that.

Samsonova steadied in the second set to force a decider, which remained tight through the first four games. Keys then held at love and broke at love for 4-2. She extended her run to 11 straight points and reached 40-0 with a chance to hold for 5-2, seemingly closing in on the finish line.

A string of errors -- capped by back-to-back double faults -- allowed Samsonova to convert her fourth break point of the game and get back on serve at 4-3. She broke again two games later and, serving for the match, the 2022 champion closed out the American to earn a win on US soil.

Samsonova roars back 😤



Down 2-4 in the final set, she defeats Keys to advance in Washington.#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/HCP810y7P4 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 28, 2026

Here are more numbers to know from Samsonova's upset win.

2: Three-set wins in 2026. Samsonova improved to 2-10 in three-set matches this season. Both wins have come in her last three outings.

4: Top 30 wins this season. The 27-year-old more than doubled her season total over the past month. Her Top 30 victories have come against Keys, Diana Shnaider, Ann Li and Sofia Kenin.

5: Straight losses to Keys entering Monday. Samsonova snapped a five-match skid against the former Australian Open champion. Her last win in the head-to-head had come five years ago in the 2021 Berlin quarterfinals.

12: Break points earned. Samsonova generated twice as many break chances as Keys. While she only converted three, two came late in the third set.

14: Double faults. Despite 14 doubles faults -- the equivalent of 3.5 games' worth of points -- Samsonova survived.

Bonus: Keys won more total points (99 to 95), but Samsonova won the ones that mattered most.