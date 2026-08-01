Eala draws Osaka in DC semis after topping Svitolina in Berlin repeat

Sometimes history repeats itself. Alexandra Eala proved that Friday night in Washington, D.C., where she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-4 for the second time in just over a month to reach the semifinals of a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz event.

Washington: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Eala's first win over Svitolina came on the grass in Berlin in June. This latest result, earned on a hard court, sends her to her third semifinal of 2026 and marks her sixth Top 10 victory of the season. She'll now prepare for her first career meeting with Naomi Osaka, who rallied from a set down to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto earlier Friday.

"She's such an accomplished player, and I think she's made waves on and off the tennis court for so many reasons," Eala said in her on-court interview. "There's so much respect for her for that, and you know I'm really excited. I haven't had much time to think about it, but I will definitely think about it after I get off court."

More to come...