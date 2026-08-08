Shnaider, Swiatek reach milestones ahead of Toronto quarterfinal

A three-set win for Iga Swiatek against Marta Kostyuk on Saturday didn't just put the former World No. 1 into the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open for a second time. It also snapped one of the most notable droughts on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Swiatek had lost her last seven three-set matches against Top 20 players dating back to last September -- and she would've had reason to despair after losing the first set against Kostyuk from twice being a break ahead. But instead, the six-time Grand Slam singles champion rebounded in a big way -- and never lost serve in the second and third sets to score a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

In all, Swiatek saved nine break points across the second and third sets to score any kind of Top 20 win for the first time since the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in May: three at 2-0, and three more when she served for the set. The tension of the moment was later evident in a five-deuce final game, where she needed six match points -- and saved two break points -- to wrap up the win in just over 2 hours.

Afterward, Swiatek confessed she "knew [she] could play better" after a first set where the two players combined for seven service breaks -- and focused on being "more brave."

"In the second I came out ... playing a bit faster and more heavy, and pushing Marta a little bit more," she said. "I knew I can, you know, keep being solid while doing that. So then, like, game by game I felt like it was a good plan and a good choice, and I went for it."

The effort also snapped Kostyuk's winning streak in three-set matches. She had won her last seven dating back to a first-round loss to Elsa Jacquemot at the Australian Open in January, where she suffered an ankle injury.

Swiatek will next face No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider, who scored a milestone of her own by beating Jessica Pegula. The 6-3, 6-3 win for Shnaider against the two-time champion was her first in five attempts and reversed the result of their semifinal match at the Mubadala DC Open last week.

Fifth time lucky for Shnaider

Last week in D.C., Shnaider led Pegula 5-2 in the first set before losing 7-5, 6-2. She didn't make the same mistake in Canada against the two-time champion, and won the last three games of the opener and final four in the second set to advance to her third career WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Two of those have now come north of the border, as she broke through in reaching the final four in her debut back in 2024.

"I'm enjoying myself in Toronto," Shnaider said to press. "I feel the courts overall suit my game pretty well here. I love Toronto. I was looking forward to come back here. It's only my second time, but definitely like the courts here.

The key for Shnaider was overcoming Pegula's serve, which Shnaider said she didn't even expect. She broke it four times throughout the match, including both times during the final four game stretch during the second set.

Shnaider beats Pegula for first time in five meetings

"I feel like breaking Jess's serve was, that was not on my list today," Shnaider said. "I was super happy with my returns. I think a little bit with my return positions, I discussed a little bit with Sascha [Bajin], like mid-match, so it helped staying a little bit more back."

Match point came with the help of a net cord. Shnaider showed good sportsmanship and apologized to Pegula for it. Net cords happen, and both players were on the unfortunate ends Saturday.

"For sure it's not the way that you want to finish the match, so I feel like all the time I feel bad, especially if it's a match point or like a big point," Shnaider said. "I was like super frustrated. I had a break point, then it was Jess, and then net cord. It happens.

"It's pure luck, honestly. I think that's why in my mind it's a good way [for] sportsmanship to say I'm sorry. Because it can go back on my side, but it can also go on her side, so you never know. It's like a 50/50 chance. Definitely I think it's better to make a winner than having a net cord winner [laughing]."

Shnaider and Swiatek, who won the previous meeting in 2025 Madrid, will face each other on Monday.