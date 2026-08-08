Around Toronto's grounds: Last Canadian standing & the return of the dinosaur superfan

TORONTO -- Leylah Fernandez always looks back to one quote.

"I love struggling, it makes me feel alive."

The quote is from Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu about embracing the challenges and the nerves, and that has resonated deeply with Fernandez. (In press, Fernandez had said the quote had come another Olympian Eileen Gu, though wasn't fully sure.)

"I truly took it to heart, and I'm like, 'You know, that's true,' Fernandez said to press Friday. "So many people say, you're not allowed to feel that or you're not allowed to be upset, or you're not allowed to be nervous. You kind of put that down.

"The reality is it's just another emotion that make us feel alive. And it's something that you got to kind of accept and use it moving forward. I've been working hard in that aspect, and now I'm just excited. Excited to be at home, excited to be playing in Toronto, excited to be playing in front of Canadian fans.

Fernandez' motivation is unwavering, and it's even stronger given she's the last Canadian standing in the National Bank Open singles draws in both Toronto and Montreal, where the men are playing.

After a first-round exit in 2025 at her home tournament, she's through to the Round of 16 with an upset of Mirra Andreeva, her first top 10 win on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in over a year.

Though she had lost early in Washington D.C. last week, there was the possibility the second-round defeat to Alexandra Eala would be a silver lining.

"I actually have so much motivation this week," Fernandez added. "Not only because I'm playing here in Canada, but also because the crowd has just been super amazing. They motivate me so much in fighting and keeping disciplined and putting on a good show.

"Of course, hearing that I'm the lone Canadian, there's a little bit of pressure, but also a lot more motivation and reasons to keep going in the path that I'm on."

Fernandez is in to her second Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, last reaching the fourth round in 2023. She's primed for a showdown with 2025 Montreal finalist Naomi Osaka on Sunday.

Welcome back, Filipino dinosaur!

Whether you've been on-site at Sobeys Stadium for Alexandra Eala's second- and third-round matches or just checking social media, odds are you've come across one of Eala's super-fans: The Filipino Dinosaur.

The dinosaur made his first appearance at Eala's Toronto debut vs. Alycia Parks, even receiving an Instagram story shoutout from the World No. 20 herself.

Dressed in an inflatable blue dinosaur with a Philippines flag draped over him, he's been bringing the good vibes and dance moves to the grounds in Toronto, and on Friday, he was back in action.

"What a legend," Eala said to press. "It was so funny when I first saw him the first night. Amazing. It was like such a light, funny spin to kind of how people support me. It just comes out in very unique ways, and I think his really stood out."

During Eala's on-court entrance, he showed off his moves from the 300s concourse of the stadium, getting a quick cameo from the television feed.

Check out the clip below -- come for the crowd roar, stay for the dinosaur!

Eala will take on Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16.

"Super excited," Eala added. "It's going to be the first time that I'm facing her. Of course Belinda, she has accomplished so much in tennis. I remember watching her win the Olympic medal, so I think I'm really excited to be on court again."