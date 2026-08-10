Osaka extends quarterfinal streak with win over Fernandez in Toronto

Naomi Osaka took care of business Sunday night in Toronto, defeating local favorite and No. 30 seed Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 22 minutes to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals.

Toronto: Scores | Order of play | Draws

"It's a big confidence boost, but I'm the type of person who's just happy to play more and more matches," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "Coming back after pregnancy, I was really eager to play the best players, and now I'm able to play them and go toe-to-toe. So I'm just really happy about that."

With the win, Osaka has now reached the quarterfinals at four consecutive WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz events she entered for the first time since 2021, with her current run consisting of last-eight showings at Bad Homburg, Wimbledon, Washington and now Toronto.

Osaka reaches peak efficiency in Round of 16 win

In the victory over Fernandez, the scoreboard stayed tight throughout, but Osaka consistently maintained the upper hand. After trading holds in the first two games, Osaka broke for 2-1 as the winners began to flow. A forehand for 0-15 and a crosscourt backhand that landed just inside the line for 0-30 set the tone, and Fernandez's errors closed out the game.

After another forehand winner early in the next game, a run of miscues from Osaka allowed Fernandez to break right back for 2-2. But from there, Osaka was lights-out on serve and did just enough in the return game to stay in control. She broke to love for 4-3, saved two break points to hold for 5-3 and sealed the first set after 40 minutes when a Fernandez forehand sailed long.

Fernandez kept the scoreboard pressure on Osaka early in the second set, with the pair exchanging holds until 3-3. But the Canadian's push proved to be fool's gold with Osaka unlocking a higher gear as the match progressed. The four-time Grand Slam champion finished the second set with 15 winners to just one unforced error and won all 14 of her first-serve points -- 100% for those scoring at home -- while securing a decisive break for 4-3 on her way to the finish line.

"I think my serve helped me out a lot today. I just tried to be consistent when I could and not overplay too much," Osaka said in her post-match press conference. "It gave me the upper hand when it went in."

Overall, Osaka hit 29 winners to nine unforced errors, struck seven aces and won 76% of her first-serve points (29 of 38) en route to her second straight Canadian Open quarterfinal.

Understood the assignment 🫡@naomiosaka powers past Fernandez 6-4, 6-4 to reach consecutive Canadian Open quarterfinals.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/kBGb4W1syM — wta (@WTA) August 10, 2026

Osaka set for first meeting with Rybakina

It may be hard to believe, but Osaka's impending quarterfinal against No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina will be their first career meeting. And Osaka is eager for the challenge.

"She's an amazing player. I've practiced with her twice -- in Australia this year and also at Roland Garros," Osaka said. "They have been really good practices, so I'm kind of excited for the match. She has a great serve, she's aggressive, and for me, it's very fun to play against the best players."

Rybakina advanced with a gritty three-set win over Liudmila Samsonova earlier Sunday, rallying from a double break down in the third to prevail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Down two breaks in final set, Rybakina holds off Samsonova in Toronto last 16

It wasn't the cleanest performance, but Rybakina was proud of the mental toughness she showed.

"I think the thing that I'm most proud of is that, even losing 3-0 in the third, I managed to win," Rybakina said in her post-match press conference. "It was a bit unlucky in the first few games because of the net cord, and it didn't go my way. But then I knew that if I'm going to fight, I can try to turn it around, so I'm glad it happened."

Both Rybakina and Osaka will have a day to recharge before Tuesday's quarterfinal, after which the winner will advance to face either No. 4 seed Coco Gauff or No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic for a spot in the final.