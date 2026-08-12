Osaka pulls out of Cincinnati Open citing fatigue

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the 2026 Cincinnati Open, citing fatigue.

The decision comes after the four-time Grand Slam champion's run to the semifinals at the Mubadala DC Open and quarterfinals at the National Bank Open in Toronto, where she was defeated by Alexandra Eala and Elena Rybakina, respectively.

"I’m really sad to have to withdraw from Cincinnati this year due to fatigue," Osaka said in a statement. "I love playing here and am looking forward to coming back and competing in Cincinnati next year."

Similarly, after a run to the final in Montreal last season, Osaka also withdrew from Cincinnati, citing a change in schedule.

Though the draw has been made, the order of play for Thursday was not released. Therefore, Katerina Siniakova, the next player to be seeded, moves into Osaka's position on line 17 of the draw located in the first quarter.

Siniakova now has a bye into the second round, and will face either Jessica Bouzas Maneiro or Anna Bondar. A qualifier or lucky loser will take Siniakova's original position on line 28 of the draw, also located in the first quarter, and will face Maria Timofeeva.

Over the course from her time in Washington DC and Toronto, Osaka played a total of seven matches, two of which were three-setters. Osaka will now rest up for the season's final Grand Slam, the US Open, where the two-time champion of the event is next scheduled to play.