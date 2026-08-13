'Big improvement' helps Swiatek reach first final of 2026 in Toronto

Iga Swiatek knew what she needed to do against Elina Svitolina at the National Bank Open on Wednesday night to reach her first final on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in nearly a year.

Facing a third set against the Ukrainian for a third time in three 2026 meetings, Swiatek found "the right rhythm" to complete her first win against Svtiolina in those three matches, as well as advance to her 14th career WTA 1000 final, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion admitted to losing her grip on the level that nabbed her an early lead in the rain-delayed semifinal match, which started nearly an hour later than expected. But after letting Svitolina "play her game" in the second set and early in the third, Swiatek was happy with how she settled down to come from a break down in the decider and complete the victory in 2 hours and 17 minutes.

"Against Elina, it's always tough, so I'm happy that I won this one," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "Especially that I came back in the third set playing better. So that's for sure a big improvement.

"Mostly I just wanted to adjust the quality. Because tactics can't do much if you're just not hitting the ball right. I knew I can do it, because I did it in the first set. I had it in me ... I'm happy that I was patient enough to do that and didn't get disappointed or didn't give up, and just found a way to play better in the third."

Increasing pace and depth helped, she said. Swiatek nearly matched her total of winners in the first two sets combined (14) with her third-set total (13).

"If I want to win a semifinal where you know your opponent is playing good, I need to step up, and there's no looking back," she said. "You kind of start from the beginning when we start the third set. It doesn't matter what happened in the second, I know what to do in the third, and I just needed to follow that."

After failing to win a three-set match against a Top 20 player all season prior to arriving at Sobeys Stadium, Swiatek has won two to reach the final in Canada for the first time -- having also done so against Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round. Her efforts so far, she says, has reaffirmed in an up-and-down season that she is still up for the fight in challenging moments.

"It hasn't been an easy season, probably the toughest one in my life on-court," Swiatek said. "This week has been really positive and inspirational for me. It always kind of shows that you need to keep going no matter what."