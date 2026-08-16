Sabalenka rips 13 aces on hot, gusty day in Cincy to beat Gibson

The conditions were suboptimal Sunday in Cincinnati, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit and wind gusts making life difficult for Aryna Sabalenka and Talia Gibson -- evident in the number of errant ball tosses.

Cincinnati: Scores | Order of play | Draws

But despite battling weather-induced fatigue and watching five match points slip away, the World No. 1 powered through for a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win in 1 hour and 52 minutes to reach the third round.

"Right now, I'm just super tired. It was super hot," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "I hope you guys stay hydrated. It's really crazy weather."

Sabalenka will next face Wang Xinyu for the second time at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. She leads the head-to-head 1-0, their lone meeting coming at the 2022 Australian Open, where she rallied from a set down to win in three.

Powering to victory 💪@SabalenkaA comes through a tough test against Gibson, 6-2, 7-6(2) to confirm her place in Round 3 👏#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/b2lCJFABTT — wta (@WTA) August 16, 2026

Sabalenka stays calm amid late drama

Sabalenka avoided going the distance Sunday largely through her ball-striking. Despite the wind, she carved out 30 winners, including 13 aces. After hitting just three aces in the first set, she fired four in her opening service game of the second to hold for 1-1.

Sabalenka and Gibson then traded holds to 5-5 before the match unraveled into chaos.

After landing only 39% of her first serves in the opening set, Gibson found better rhythm in the second. She opened the 5-all game with a forehand winner, but Sabalenka responded with four straight points to break for 6-5 and seemingly close the door on the Aussie.

Instead, Sabalenka blinked. The next game stretched to six deuces and featured five match points, all erased by Gibson. With Sabalenka's first serve deserting her at the worst moment, Gibson stepped in and broke to force a tiebreak.

But as she has throughout her career, Sabalenka took ownership of the breaker. Six of her seven points came on winners, including a backhand return winner on her sixth match point to close out the 72-minute set and secure her spot in the third round.

"That was a tricky end of the match, and I feel she pulled out a really strong level at the very end," Sabalenka said to press. "My energy really dropped in that last game, which was very awkward. I'm happy that even though she brought me back, I stayed calm and was able to pull out really great tennis in the tiebreak."

The victory marked her 24th consecutive opening match win at tour level.

Starting strong 😮‍💨



The No.1 seed defeats Gibson in straight sets to book her place in Round 3.@SabalenkaA | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/UhNRkIpIJl — wta (@WTA) August 16, 2026

Stats to know

Sabalenka -- 13 aces, 59% first-serve percentage, 30 winners to 22 unforced errors, 4 of 7 break points converted

Gibson -- 7 double faults, 48% first-serve percentage, 14 winners to 15 unforced errors, 2 of 3 break points converted