Anisimova earns second top-20 win of 2026, sets up Noskova clash

Compared with her 2025 season, when she reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open, it has been a more challenging year for Amanda Anisimova on the WTA Tour Driven by MErcedes-Benz. On Monday, the No. 9 seed took a step in the right direction, earning a three-set win over No. 19 seed Alexandra Eala at the Cincinnati Open to build confidence ahead of the US Open.

Eala, who won her first WTA singles title in Washington last month, started strongly, breaking in the 10th game of a tight first set to take it 6-4. The second set remained on serve until Anisimova broke in the seventh game. She then held her next two service games to level the match at one set apiece with another 6-4 win.

In the decider, Eala broke early to lead 2-0, but Anisimova stormed back, winning the next six games in a row to close out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory in 2 hours, 28 minutes.

Anisimova was NOT losing this point 😤#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/pA3m2oknEI — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 18, 2026

"I'm really happy with the way I was able to find my game in the middle of the match," Anisimova said after her win. "Alex is a really tough player, so I knew it was going to be a tough challenge for me. So just really happy with the way I was able to find my tennis and play aggressive and turn it around."

The win was only Anisimova's second against a top-20 opponent in 2026. She was 1-6 against top-20 players coming into the match, having lost her last five matches to top-20 opponents.

The 24-year-old American is through to the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the fifth time this season and the 17th time in her career. She is also one of three players to reach the round of 16 at all four North American WTA 1000 events this season, joining Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

Anisimova leads Noskova 2-1 in H2H

Anisimova will face Wimbledon champion and No. 6 seed Linda Noskova in the round of 16. Noskova defeated No. 27 seed Clara Tauson 7-6 (3), 6-2 earlier Monday.

Anisimova was NOT losing this point 😤#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/pA3m2oknEI — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 18, 2026

Anisimova leads the head-to-head series against Noskova 2-1, with her most recent victory coming in the Beijing final at the end of the 2025 season. The American will be aiming to win three matches at a single event for only the second time this year after reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January.

"I think it's going to be great to see where my tennis is at," she added. "She's obviously fresh off of a Grand Slam win, so playing some great tennis. I'm going to see it as another challenge and opportunity for me to kind of find my game again. I'm really looking forward to it."