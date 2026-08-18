Serena, Venus Williams find their way back 'to each other' in Cincinnati reunion

CINCINNATI -- Everywhere you looked -- the Grandstand Court lower-bowl seats, the court's upper bowl bleachers, the concourse entryways, the winding staircases, overlooks and more -- it was a sight to be seen.

After nearly four years, Serena Williams and Venus Williams reunited on the doubles court for the first time since the 2022 US Open. Compared to the adjoining, half-filled and larger Stadium Court, the place to be was Grandstand Court. Packed to the brim was a Mason, Ohio crowd eager to see a return of the 14-time Grand Slam doubles champions.

Though the Williams sisters were defeated by Marta Kostyuk and Cincinnati native Peyton Stearns 6-2, 1-6, [10-8], Monday night was one to remember.

"I thought it was fun, I thought it was special, I thought it was good," Serena said to press, looking at Venus. "We kicked off a little rust in the middle of the match. We were starting to feel it, and it was really fun. It was really cool to be able to do this again."

"I think we've waited a long time to get back on the doubles court, even this year," Venus added. "Eventually, we find our way to each other."

Well before the sisters were set to head their way over to Grandstand, the fans flooded the venue, scouring through the concourse to get a viewpoint -- let alone a seat -- even while the preceding match, an all-American third rounder between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, was completing.

Pegula took note of the occasion, too, purchasing one of the Day 5, August 17 order of play T-shirts on sale in the tournament's merchandise shop. How come? The top ranked American on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz wanted a permanent, one-of-a-kind item that showed her name followed by Serena and Venus', which were highlighted by a golden rectangle.

"It just felt full and exciting, which was really nice," Pegula said. "To be able to be on Grandstand and have the Williams sisters follow you is pretty cool. I actually got one of the their shirts today that they're selling where it shows the schedule, so at least I can see myself on the schedule and then them following me."

With Pegula's match in the books, the fan entourage started to form at the court's northeast entrance near Gate 21 where the players entered the tunnel to enter the venue. Screams and shouts of Serena and Venus' name with phone cameras capturing the moment were the sights and sound most people could experience given the swarm of tennis-goers, and once they entered the court, the first of many roars ensued.

"It was just generally special for me because it was my first time playing against either of them in singles or doubles," Kostyuk said to press. "When the draw came out, I was like 'I could not ask for a better draw.' Just having this incredible experience, and the crowd was very tough. I usually don't really mind when it's for the other team, but the contrast was just too big and it wasn't easy."

" I think we've waited a long time to get back on the doubles court, even this year. Eventually, we find our way to each other. -- Venus Williams "

"The crowd was definitely loud and going for them, but I think we used it to our advantage and found a way to flip the script," Stearns added.

For the first time in four years, fans heard Serena and Venus' extensive resumes back-to-back, giving both sisters a moment of individual spotlight of what would become a joint venture the rest of the way. The public address announcer rattled off the Olympic gold medals, Grand Slam titles and ranking statistics of each, and the sheer volume in applause compared to their opponents was astounding.

"Let's go Venus!" "Let's go Serena!" "Let's go Williams!" chants were spread like wildfire in the first game, which was capped off with a "Game, Williams Williams" from the chair umpire.

Originally, this moment was meant to be celebrated at Wimbledon, where the pair also had a wild card. However, in Serena's singles return, she tweaked her knee and was unable to compete in doubles. "It was little traumatic experience...but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Serena said.

What started out as a rough beginning for Serena and Venus turned into an electric match. After dropping the first set, the Williams duo went a on a tear a forced a super-tiebreak. All or nothing, and though they were just edged out 10-8, Serena and Venus nearly came back from six points down.

As match point finished and the Williams sisters packed their bags, they exited toward that same Gate 21 entourage, only this time with kids lined up for possible autographs.

Upon the match's completion, Serena and Venus waved to the applauding Cincinnati crowd once more with Imagine Dragons song "On Top of the World" blasting from the speakers. Because, despite defeat, the three-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time Grand Slam doubles champions remain on top and part of tennis' best.

"Winning is obviously great, but I think in this position -- I didn't come out here to win this tournament," Serena said. "I wanted to do the best I could do, but I think having fun, seeing how we are, how we feel out there, being out there with the fans too is just really good to give them another opportunity. It's just really cool."

"I think we give each other so much grace and encouragement," Venus said. "This is our first time playing together in forever, and I think we're really getting our stride for sure so that was great for us to get out there and do it."