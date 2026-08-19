Bouzkova edges Jovic in tight battle to set up Gauff clash in Cincinnati

Czech Marie Bouzkova's experience and game proved too much for American teenager Iva Jovic on Tuesday night in their third-round clash at the Cincinnati Open.

Bouzkova, the No. 22 seed, recovered from a break down in both sets to defeat Jovic, the No. 13 seed, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5) and advance to the last 16 at the WTA 1000 event.

Bouzkova rallied from 5-3 down in the first set and blanked Jovic in the tiebreak to take a one-set lead. The American earned a crucial break to lead 5-4 and serve for the second set, but Bouzkova broke back immediately. The Czech led from the start of the second-set tiebreak and closed out the win in two tiebreaks.

Both players broke serve five times in a tight contest that lasted 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Fighting Until the End 👏



Marie Bouzkova defeats Jovic 7-6, 7-6(5).#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/mzXyNbROdB — wta (@WTA) August 19, 2026

The victory was Bouzkova's 21st career win over a Top 20 opponent on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, but her first in 2026 in six matches. Her most recent Top 20 win came against No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2025 Monterrey Open.

Bouzkova leads Gauff 2-1 in H2H

Making her fifth main-draw appearance in Cincinnati, Bouzkova's best result at the tournament came in 2023, when she reached the quarterfinals. She will look to return to that stage for the second time but will first have to get past No. 4 seed Coco Gauff in the round of 16.

Gauff advanced earlier Tuesday with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over No. 28 seed Ann Li.

Fighting Until the End 👏



Marie Bouzkova defeats Jovic 7-6, 7-6(5).#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/mzXyNbROdB — wta (@WTA) August 19, 2026

Bouzkova leads Gauff 2-1 in their head-to-head series, including a win by retirement in Cincinnati in 2022. Bouzkova led Gauff 7-5, 1-0 in their second-round match four years ago before Gauff was forced to retire. The Czech also defeated Gauff in the third round in Rome in 2023 before Gauff gained revenge with a win in their most recent meeting, in the third round of the French Open last year.