Look at the time: Breaking down Gauff's win over Bouzkova by the minute

On the surface, Coco Gauff's win over Marie Bouzkova on Wednesday night looks straightforward. The No. 4 seed needed just 1 hour and 33 minutes to close out a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the No. 22 seed and reach the Cincinnati quarterfinals.

Cincinnati: Scores | Order of play | Draws

But the scoreline hides the full story. Gauff had to scratch and claw past a stubborn Bouzkova, who dragged the American into a string of long games from the opening ball.

Gauff ultimately earned her second win over Bouzkova in four WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings. She also became the third player in the Open Era to reach three or more Cincinnati Open quarterfinals before turning 23, joining Linda Tuero (four) and Sania Mirza (three). She's the youngest to make back-to-back quarterfinals at the event since Elina Svitolina in 2014-15.

"I was being really aggressive and going for my shots, coming forward, not giving her an opportunity to counter punch," Gauff said in her on-court interview. "She's a very good baseliner and can hit a lot of balls back and forth, so I was trying to make sure to stay aggressive."

Quickly to the Quarterfinals 🫡



Coco Gauff defeats Bouzkova in straight sets.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/X5004BN5v9 — wta (@WTA) August 20, 2026

She delivered on that plan, routinely charging the net and cashing in with a steady stream of volley winners. Still, Bouzkova kept the pressure on. Here's a chronological look at some of the match's key moments.

0:15 -- Bouzkova holds for 1-1

The opening two games took 15 minutes. Gauff saved a pair of break points in the first game before Bouzkova saved two in the next. A backhand winner from the Czech leveled the set.

0:28 -- Gauff breaks for 3-1

For the fourth straight game, the server faced multiple break points. Gauff had just erased three with an ace and two backhand winners before a volley sealed her hold for 2-1. She continued hitting freely on return, earning another break point with a backhand down the line and an overhead winner. Bouzkova saved it, but Gauff's backhand pass a few points later secured the break.

0:47 -- Gauff takes the first set

Gauff settled in on serve as the set progressed, finishing the frame with a love hold. Another volley winner and some forehand magic pushed her winner count to 19 and cemented her control of the match.

Coco 🤝 Set One



Coco Gauff secures the first set against Bouzkova 6-3.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/yPIN3tD7p8 — wta (@WTA) August 19, 2026

1:21 -- Gauff holds after marathon game

Serving up a break at 3-2 in the second set, Gauff faced two more break points and saved both. A double fault gave Bouzkova another chance to get back on serve, but Gauff answered with a backhand volley later punctuated the hold for 4-2 with an ace and a roar.

Gauff didn't drop a game on serve -- saving all eight break points she faced -- for the second time this season, previously doing so in her Wimbledon first-round victory over Tamara Korpatsch.

1:33 -- Coco smash to end it

After double-faulting on her first match point, Gauff reset. She ripped a forehand winner to earn a second match point and closed with a smash -- her 30th winner -- to book a quarterfinal clash with No. 10 seed Marta Kostyuk.

Gauff leads their head-to-head 3-2, though Kostyuk won their most recent meeting in Doha in 2025.

"She's a tough player, very athletic, can play aggressive and also move really well," Gauff said. "I just have to bring my best tennis, and it'll be a good match."