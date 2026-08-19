Swiatek defeats Parry in Cincinnati to make 30th WTA 1000 quarterfinal

Another tournament, another milestone. No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to nine matches with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Diane Parry in the Cincinnati Open fourth round, and advanced to her 30th quarterfinal in the 48 WTA 1000 events she has contested in her career.

In addition, the former World No. 1 has made at least the quarterfinal stage in 14 of the 30 Grand Slams she has played so far. This season, Cincinnati marks her seventh tour-level quarterfinal.

As ever, the defending champion was mindful not to place too much weight on such statistics.

"It's always nice to hear that," she said in her on-court interview. "Usually after a tournament I like to a little bit look at the numbers, but during I'm just focused on the next match -- it doesn't matter if it's a quarterfinal or a second round, I treat every match the same way. But I know my Wikipedia is going to look good! The key is to focus on being present, and that's how you can get to those numbers."

Being present is exactly what Swiatek did to win her second match in as many meetings with Parry. There were sticky moments, most notably at the start and end of the contest. Swiatek was slow out of the blocks and dropped serve in her opening game -- but Parry was unable to convert two points to hold for 2-0, and the Pole swiftly wrested control of the set.

She maintained that firm grip all the way to a 6-3, 5-1 lead as Parry's intermittent forehand winners were outweighed by a slew of unforced errors -- 24 in total -- as she was unable to consistently hit through Swiatek. But with her back to the wall, the Frenchwoman suddenly produced her best tennis.

Using her slice to extend points and keep Swiatek on the move, Parry won two games in a row, saving a first match point on Swiatek's serve with a terrific forehand winner. Swiatek, though, quickly adjusted, winning two key lungbusters on Parry's serve at 5-3 to help her over the line on her fourth match point.

"I think how I adjusted to the slices and how I got them back," Swiatek said to press of what she was pleased with. "There weren't many situations where I felt out of rhythm while playing them, which is not easy because she has a good slice. She uses it a lot."

Swiatek said it felt like a flashback to playing former No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who's signature shot was the slice. The Pole went 0-2 against Barty, with one match on hard court and the other on clay.

"Honestly, yeah. Sometimes when I played down the line, she was killing me with the forehand," Swiatek added. "I felt 'Oh my God, that's exactly what [I've felt before]. On the other hand, I was preparing for Ash then and it gave me some confidence."

Swiatek will next face either No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last week's Toronto final, or No. 14 seed Diana Shnaider in a rematch of last week's Toronto quarterfinal.