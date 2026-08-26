Zheng, Montgomery roll into final US Open qualifying round

Two-time US Open quarterfinalist Zheng Qinwen is one match away from securing her spot in this year's main draw after the No. 10 seed defeated Clara Burel 6-1, 7-5 in the second qualifying round.

No. 121-ranked Zheng made an imperious start, sweeping to a 6-1, 3-1 lead with an overwhelming display of power hitting. In the first set, she dropped just two points behind her first serve, and saved the only break point she faced in the third game.

A spate of double faults in the second set allowed former No. 42 Burel back into the match, though. The Frenchwoman -- on the comeback trail from an ACL injury that sidelined her for a year, and now ranked No. 410 -- delivered impressive hustling to take a 5-4 lead and come within two points of the set at 30-30 on Zheng's serve.

However, the Olympic gold medalist found a clutch forehand winner to avoid facing set point. By contrast, Burel's offensive tennis didn't match up to her defensive plays -- she tallied just four winners to 17 unforced errors -- and Zheng came through the last three games in a row to triumph in 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Zheng will next face 20-year-old Elena Pridankina, who defeated Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour and 20 minutes. No. 186-ranked Pridankina qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at Roland Garros this year, and is bidding to repeat the feat in Flushing Meadows.

Champions Reel: How Robin Montgomery won 's-Hertogenbosch 2026

Elsewhere, an intriguing matchup saw 's-Hertogenbosch champion Robin Montgomery deliver a spectacular serving performance to defeat last year's junior titlist Jeline Vandromme 7-5, 6-3. The 21-year-old American landed five aces, conceded just eight points behind her first serve and was broken only once.

That was her first attempt at serving out the first set -- Montgomery also squandered three set points in that game -- but she steadied herself to hold off 18-year-old Vandromme's comeback attempt. Montgomery, who was in the middle of a nine-month layoff due to a wrist injury this time last year, will face Carson Branstine in the final qualifying round.

Branstine is playing her first tournament since the Australian Open, where she was forced to retire in the second round of qualifying due to a shoulder injury. Now ranked No. 565, the Canadian overpowered Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 7-5 to come within a match of her US Open main-draw debut.

Other notable US Open qualifying second-round results

Mariam Bolkvadze was one of the surprise packages of Wimbledon qualifying, reaching her first Grand Slam main draw in seven years while ranked No. 545 and using a special ranking. The Georgian went 0-3 between Wimbledon and the US Open, but has found her best form on the Grand Slam stage again. She defeated Alevtina Ibragimova 6-4, 6-3 and is a match away from her first US Open main draw since 2019.

Chennai quarterfinalist Polina Iatcenko is one win away from her Grand Slam main-draw debut after the 22-year-old, ranked No. 160, upset No. 7 seed Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

More to come...