US Open mixed doubles live: Svitolina and Monfils, Muchova and Mensik reach semis

NEW YORK -- The stars have arrived in the Big Apple, as main draw action for the 2026 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship got underway Tuesday.

With 16 teams consisting of the world's best singles and doubles players taking center stage, 12 matches are set to be contested as the field is whittled down to the final four. The remaining pairs will return Wednesday, when the semifinals and final will be played on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

And we’re OFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5nziDwzxY9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

For updates, results, highlights and everything mixed doubles, follow along below.

Second Round

Karolina Muchova/Jakub Mensik def. Emma Navarro/Tommy Paul

Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik will have a one in four shot of collecting some hardware Wednesday, as the Czech duo defeated Americans Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul 4-1, 5-3 in 48 minutes to reach the semifinals.

Court fits in sync 😎👕 pic.twitter.com/rw5ZFEtjMS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

Despite limited mixed doubles experience -- this is Mensik's first time competing in the discipline -- they join Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the final four.

"We were happy we got into the mixed doubles as the last ones," Muchova said in their post-match press conference. "The first match today was a bit tricky. We were just trying to get used to each other and (learn) how to communicate. I think already in the second match, we played way better, way more relaxed and aggressive, and I enjoyed playing next to Jakub."

Elina Svitolina/Gael Monfils def. Katerina Siniakova/Henry Patten

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils proved good vibes -- and better tennis -- are more than enough to nail down a semifinal bid. In another clash of singles versus doubles players, they defeated WTA and ATP doubles World No. 1s Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten 5-4 (6), 4-5 (3), [10-8] in 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Siniakova and Patten made a nice run having to come through qualifying and defeating No. 1 seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic in the first round, but they found themselves on the wrong side of another thriller because of points like this.

GAEL MONFILS SUPERHUMANNESS 🦸‍♂️



One of the craziest defensive displays you'll ever see! pic.twitter.com/lrhtISD9LS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

And this.

Elina Svitolina raises the roof on Ashe! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aKXRfSnzjB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

Svitolina and Monfils are the first pair through to the last four and will compete on Wednesday for a shot at the title.

"It was a great day today, unexpectedly I would say," Svitolina said in her post-match press conference. "But we're very happy with two wins. It was great fun playing against great doubles players in the second match, and we're just happy to get those wins and be in the semifinals."

First Round

Diana Shnaider/Casper Ruud def. No. 2 seeds Jessica Pegula/Taylor Fritz

The first round concluded with one final upset, as Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud raced past No. 2 seeds Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-1 in 40 minutes. The win sends them to the quarterfinals and means that none of the top three seeds won their opening match.

Ruud and Schneider take the last remaining quarter-final spot! 🟡 pic.twitter.com/TKQB1rleF2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

Ruud is a defending finalist, losing in a match tiebreak last year with Iga Swiatek. He's looking to do one better this year and the next step to doing so is beating Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Bragging rights will be on the line, as Shnaider and Andreeva are good friends and former doubles partners.

Serena Williams/Carlos Alcaraz def. Erin Routliffe/Lloyd Glasspool

For the first time since her retirement, Serena Williams took the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. By her side? Former ATP World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. Between the two, they account for 30 Grand Slam singles titles, and their collab was met with an abundance of fanfare.

The pairing of Williams and Alcaraz lived up to the hype Tuesday, as they won eight of the last nine games to beat Erin Routliffe -- Williams' unexpected rival of 2026 -- and Lloyd Glasspool 5-3, 4-1 in 58 minutes to reach the quarterfinals. Oh, and they combined for points like the one below.

TENNIS NEARER THE GODS. pic.twitter.com/js9NKl6ZRS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

With the win, they're through to the quarterfinals, where they will face No. 4 seeds Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli. But for Williams, whatever comes next is icing on the cake.

"It's always such an amazing place to be here," Williams said in her on-court interview. "I never expected to be back on this court, so it was just a really cool moment.

"This is such a bonus for us to be out here and to play with Carlos is honestly so cool."

Mirra Andreeva/Andrey Rublev def. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori made waves last year when they beat some of the best singles players in the world en route to winning the 2025 US Open mixed doubles titles. But despite holding match points in the first round Tuesday, a repeat wasn't in the cards.

Instead, Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev upset the defending champions 1-4, 4-1, [11-9] in 52 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

What. A. Finish 💥



Andreeva and Rublev stare down match point before dethroning Errani/Vavassori! pic.twitter.com/gYta8R0N8L — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

Andreeva is no stranger to doubles success, with two WTA 1000 titles and an Olympic silver medal in the discipline. She can add to that resume if she and Rublev win three more matches across the next two days.

No. 4 seeds Belinda Bencic/Flavio Cobolli def. Taylor Townsend/Alexander Zverev

Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli are the first seeds to advance in this year's mixed doubles tournament, defeating Taylor Townsend and Alexander Zverev 4-2, 4-2 in 49 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli impress en route to a 4-2, 4-2 win over Townsend/Zverev! pic.twitter.com/sHJHqk0i6u — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

Townsend becomes the latest doubles player to fall as the pendulum has swung back and forth between the specialists and singles stars, while Bencic and Cobolli now await the winner of Serena Williams/Carlos Alcaraz and Erin Routliffe/Lloyd Glasspool.

Emma Navarro/Tommy Paul def. No. 3 Amanda Anisimova/Learner Tien

As play continued on Louis Armstrong Stadium, fans were treated to a matchup featuring four of the biggest names in American tennis. And in the battle of compatriots, Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul defeated No. 3 seeds Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien 5-3, 4-2 in 45 minutes.

Victorious in an all-American clash 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aNuTQrIS7b — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

They draw Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik next as they look to earn a semifinal spot on home soil.

Katerina Siniakova/Henry Patten def. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka/Novak Djokovic

Last year, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori earned bragging rights for doubles specialists, beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to win the inaugural mixed doubles title under the new format. This year, Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten look primed to do the same.

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After entering the main draw through qualifying, they came from a set and break down to oust top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic 1-4, 4-2, [10-2] in 48 minutes to reach the quarterfinals. They won the last three games of the second set and the final eight points of the match tiebreak.

The effort was aided by a dominant finish by Siniakova, who sealed the victory by acing Djokovic on match point.

Siniakova aces Djokovic on match point 😲



Doubles world No.1s Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten rally to take out Sabalenka/Djokovic 1-4, 4-2, 10-2! pic.twitter.com/OQpotGNO2h — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

"You could see in the first set it was just big serves and bigger shots," Siniakova said in her on-court interview. "But I think we want to do it for doubles. It was a great turnaround. I enjoyed it."

Karolina Muchova/Jakub Mensik def. Kristina Mladenovic/Marcelo Arevalo

Karolina Muchova returned to the court for the first time since the Wimbledon final, pairing with compatriot Jakub Mensik to make a run at the Mixed Double crown. Their campaign got off to a solid start, defeating doubles specialists Kristina Mladenovic and Marcelo Arevalo -- who hold 13 Grand Slams between them -- 4-1, 2-4, [10-7] in 52 minutes to advance.

Czech Mates 🇨🇿 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iEh2TOHAij — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

They await the winner of No. 3 seeds Amanda Anisimova/Learner Tien and Emma Navarro/Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.

Elina Svitolina/ Gael Monfils def. Alexandra Eala/Felix Auger Aliassime

It's safe to assume Elina Svitolina and husband Gael Monfils have some of the best team chemistry in this year's event, and it was on full display in their 4-1, 4-1 win over Alexandra Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 39 minutes to start the day.

That chemistry will be tested, however, as the partners have a tough test in their next match. Siniakova and Patten stand in the way of a trip to the semifinals.