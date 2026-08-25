Zidansek edges Samson in US Open qualifying thriller

Former Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek kicked off Day 2 of US Open qualifying by winning a 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 barnburner over 18-year-old No. 10 seed Laura Samson in 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Momentum shifted back and forth throughout. Samson overturned a 2-0 deficit, then came from 4-1 down in the first-set tiebreak to steal the set as Zidansek's forehand let her down. The Czech teenager continued to produce some of her best tennis with her back to the wall: from 4-0 down in the second set and 3-1 down in the third, Samson pegged Zidansek back with her boldest forehands and net rushes of the day.

The 28-year-old Slovenian, currently ranked No. 146, kept her cool to hold off Samson's almost-but-not-quite comeback attempts. Zidansek's shots had wobbled on several occasions as she tried to cling on to her leads. However, the final game of both the second and third sets showed off the skills that had enabled her to reach a career high of No. 22 in 2022: pinpoint lobs, delicate volleys and, on her second match point, a phenomenal defensive get that skidded low and drew a forehand error from Samson.

Day 1 had seen teenage up-and-comers Jeline Vandromme, Tyra Caterina Grant, Veronika Podrez and Julieta Pareja all progress, but on Day 2 the pattern was reversed. Zidansek's victory marked one of several scores for experience over youth in the early slate of qualifying openers -- though several of the teenagers in action still made an impact.

Other notable US Open first-round qualifying results

No. 29 seed Harriet Dart recovered after losing a second-set thriller to advance 6-0, 6-7(1), 6-1 over Jordyn Hazelitt, the 16-year-old American who'd had to win the four-player US Open Qualifying Wild Card Challenge last weekend just to earn her place in the draw. Hazelitt showed off an impressive but raw power game, tallying 36 winners to 40 unforced errors; in the second set, she led 5-3 but missed her first four set points on Dart's serve at 5-4, only to win 11 out of 12 points from 6-5 down to force a decider. There, the 30-year-old Dart pulled away as she had done in the first set.

Former No. 56 Nao Hibino held off another 16-year-old American wild card, USTA Girls' 18s champion Janae Preston, in a tight first set before cruising to the finishing line 7-6(4), 6-1.

However, another 16-year-old American wild card, Kristina Penickova, notched one for the youngsters with a 7-5, 6-2 defeat of compatriot Elizabeth Mandlik -- her first win over a Top 200 player. No. 742-ranked Penickova came from 5-3 down to win the first set, saving two set points at 5-4, then took control as her smooth power game began to click to score her first victory in her third US Open qualifying appearance. Her twin sister Annika will take on Martyna Kubka later on Day 2.

Lucie Havlickova, the 2022 US Open junior champion, claimed her first senior win at the tournament 6-2, 7-5 over Bulgaria's Elizara Yaneva. Havlickova, 21, fell in the first round of 2023 qualifying in her only previous appearance.

More to come...